Shah Faesal gives glimpse of what lies beneath

Hyderabad: On a day when the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was having lunch with locals in the sensitive Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley, and later posed for photographs with the soldiers in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh — doubtless to send out the message that everything was normal in the Valley — former civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal gave a glimpse of the ground situation in the Valley.

More than 48 hours after the massive lockdown in the Valley, the first voices from the Valley began emerging with Mr Faesal saying that Kashmir is experiencing an “unprecedented” lock down and its eight million population has been ''incarcerated'' like never before. He urged fellow Kashmiris “not to give a chance to anyone for mass massacre (of Kashmiris).”

Sources in the security establishment told Deccan Chronicle that though an eerie calm prevails in the Valley (there are unconfirmed reports about the death of one protester who was chased by the police and jumped into the Jhelum) the forces are bracing for the coming Friday and Eid al-Adha on August 11.

The lengthy note by Shah Faesal on Facebook began by saying that it was not possible to reach former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti or even the People's Conference’s Sajjad Lone, or send a message to them.

“Kashmir is experiencing an unprecedented lock down. From Zero Bridge to Airport, some movement of vehicles is visible. Other places are completely out of bounds. Except for patients or those with a curfew pass,” said Mr Faesal, president of the J&K Peoples Movement Party.

The Srinagar-based politician, who gave a glimpse of the ground situation in the Valley, said that curfew is stricter in other districts.

“You can say that the entire eight million population has been incarcerated like never before. But there is no shortage of food and essentials as of now. My source in the administration told me that satellite phones given to officers are being used to coordinate civil supplies. No other means of communication is available,” said Mr Faesal, who had topped the civil service exam in 2010.

With mobile and landline phones, internet and even cable networks snapped in the Valley, and security forces stationed in every nook and corner amid prohibitory orders, not much information has been coming out of the Valley over the last 48 hours since Union home minister Amit Shah made the announcement of scrapping Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories.

Mr Faesal said in his post that those with dish TV have access to news while the cable services are down.

“Many people still have a bleak idea of what happened. Radio was working till a few hours ago and most people are watching DD. The national media is also not being allowed to move into the interior area. The Lal Ded hospital is functioning beyond its capacity as expecting women are getting admitted days in advance to avoid any last moment hassles. Some people are planning to run langars there,” he wrote.

The former IAS officer said that no violent incident has been officially reported so far though random incidents of stone throwing were reported from Rambagh, Natipora, Downtown, Kulgam and Anantnag. “But no news of any killings. People are in shock, numb. Yet to make sense of what befell them. Everyone is mourning what we lost. In my conversations with people besides (Article) 370, it’s the loss of statehood that has hurt people deeply. This is being seen as the biggest betrayal by the Indian State in the last 70 years,” he said not mincing his words.

Mr Faesal said that some leaders who escaped detention have called for calm through TV channels.

“It is being said that the government is ready for a casualty figure of 8,000-10,000. So sanity demands that we don’t give anyone a chance for mass massacre. My appeal has also been that let’s stay alive, then we shall fight back. The body language of the security forces manning the areas is extremely harsh and J&K police are totally sidelined,” he said.

“One guy told an acquaintance of mine that now we are going to show your place to you. Such stories of locals being bullied have reached me from many places but it is extremely heartening that Kashmiris are staying calm,” Mr Faesal said even as he advised people to avoid travelling to Kashmir, saying the situation will remain extremely volatile even if the curfew is relaxed.

“At the airport I met crowds of heartbroken youth asking me questions about what we should do now. I said we shall go to the SC and ask for reversing this injustice. All political parties are together in challenging these unconstitutional laws that have deprived us of our history and identity,” he said, accusing the international community of closing its eyes to Kashmir.

“So, I am not expecting anything from there. The sad fact of life is that only Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can one day give back to us the wealth that has been stolen from us in broad daylight. But then, what’s lost has been lost. Or perhaps, everything has been lost except our resolve to fight back - and we shall,” he promised.

Iltija Javed, daughter of the leader of the People's Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, called the Indian government’s decision to remove the special status of J&K “completely undemocratic”.