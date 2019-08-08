Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Security strengthene ...
Security strengthened on AMU campus to deal with possible breach of peace

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
SSP Akash Kulahari said, 'We are keeping a strict vigil in view of certain recent developments in the country.'
Aligarh: Security has been strengthened on the AMU campus here to deal with any possible protests by Kashmiri students in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke some provisions of Article 370.

Over 1,000 students belonging to Kashmir Valley study in the Aligarh Muslim University. SSP Akash Kulahari told PTI, "We are keeping a strict vigil in view of certain recent developments in the country. Security has been beefed up since Wednesday night." RAF personnel and state police have been deployed at all sensitive points on the periphery of campus.

 

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two union territories. The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Tags: rajya sabha, article 370, aligarh muslim university
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh


