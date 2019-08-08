Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Schools shut in some ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools shut in some districts after red alert in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 8, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 1:43 am IST
The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued Red alert for three districts — Malappuram, Kozhikode and Idukki on Thursday.
Kochi: The monsoon rains intensified over the last 24-hours leading to widespread damage apart from heavy inundation in different parts of the state on Wednesday.

District collectors of Malappuram, Idukki and Wayanad have declared holiday on Thursday for schools and colleges including professional colleges in the districts. However, exams which are to be held on this day were not postponed. Regional holiday was declared for schools and colleges except for professional colleges in Iritti taluk of Kannur district, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kallarkutty, Malankara, and Pampala dams in Idukki district were opened as the water level rose.

Iruvanjipuzha, Chaliyar and Chalipuzha in Kozhikode were inundated resulting in flooding in local roads and bridges. Three houses in Mavoor in Kozhikode were inundated in the heavy rain and the families were transferred to houses of their relatives. Olivayal colony of Meenangadi panchayath in Wayanad was partially inundated and the residents were transferred to other locations. Landslide was reported in Kurichiarmala.

Attappady in Palakkad and several areas of Wayanad were hit by heavy rainfall since Tuesday night.

Traffic got interrupted and damages had occurred in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts as several trees uprooted and fell on the roads and buildings. Power distribution was completely affected in Changanacherry in Kottayam district as a gusty wind tore through the area uprooting trees, and knocking down electricity poles.

...
