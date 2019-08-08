SC asks Nirmohi Akhara to come prepared with evidence in Ayodhya dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday felt that a Hindu body, which is claiming right over the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land at Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, has to be given an opportunity to come out with revenue records, documentary and oral evidence to establish its possession.

The apex court found that Nirmohi Akhara was ill-prepared to proceed with its arguments on the issues.

The top court stopped senior advocate Sushil Jain, who was arguing on behalf of Nirmohi Akhara, saying that he has to come prepared with “good piece” of evidence to buttress the claim over the possession of the property.

“Now, we are dealing with the possession. You have to establish the possession. If you have any revenue record in your favour then it is a very good piece of evidence in your favour,” said the bench.