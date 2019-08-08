Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Samjhauta stops: How ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Samjhauta stops: How 4-decade service has cemented love across border

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 8, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
It was suspended again on August 8, 2019 by Pakistan in retaliation to India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.
The train continued to carry emotions of millions for the last 40 years, only suspended briefly thrice. (Photo: File)
 The train continued to carry emotions of millions for the last 40 years, only suspended briefly thrice. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After being under the colonial rule for more than a century, at the midnight of August 15, 1947, the celebratory chants of freedom filled the air. But that night also echoed with the cries of millions, who were separated after the partition.

Nearly after 25 years, then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her Pakistani counterpart Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto signed the historic Shimla agreement which gave birth to the 'Samjhauta Express' to unite families on both sides of the border.

 

The train continued to carry emotions of millions for the last 40 years, only suspended briefly thrice.

It was suspended again on August 8, 2019 by Pakistan in retaliation to India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status as detailed in Article 370.

'Samjhauta', which means 'agreement', 'accord' and 'compromise' in both Hindi and Urdu, was also known as 'Peace Train'. The train began its operation from July 22, 1976.

The bi-weekly train runs from New Delhi to Attari, on the border and then on to Lahore in Pakistan. The vehicle comprises of six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.

The originally proposed plan scheduled the 'Friendship Express' to run daily between Amritsar (India) and Lahore (Pakistan).

The train departs from Old Delhi railway station by the name of Attari Express. When it reaches Attari in Punjab, passengers alight for customs and immigration and then as it embarks on its journey to Lahore in Pakistan via Wagah border, changing its name formally to the Samjhauta Express.

When 'Samjhauta Express' was suspended:

January 1, 2002: India broke the service in wake of the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament on 13 December 2001.

October 8, 2012: Police recovered about 100 kg of contraband heroin and more than 500 rounds of bullet ammunition at Wagah border on the train heading for Delhi.

February 28, 2019: The operations were suspended following the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed more than 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. The series of action following the attack led to a dramatic standoff between India–Pakistan.

August 8, 2019: Pakistan suspended the operations of the four-decades-old train service in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) by the BJP-led Central government that provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir.

...
Tags: india-pakistan partition, indira gandhi, zulfiqar ali bhutto, samjhauta express, attari express, pulawama terror attack, crpf, jem, article 370, bjp, article 35 (a)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Yesterday, several junior doctors and medicos were detained by the police for taking part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College of the city on Wednesday, opposing the Bill. (Photo: ANI)

Junior doctors stage protest against NMC Bill 2019 in Hyderabad

Security has been strengthened on the AMU campus here to deal with any possible protests by Kashmiri students in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke some provisions of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Security strengthened on AMU campus to deal with possible breach of peace

(Photo: File)

Helpline numbers announced for Kashmiris to contact families in other states

The governor said mandis will be set up at different locations in the Kashmir Valley so that people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File/ ANI)

J&K governor issues Rs 1L for students unable to go home for Eid celebration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunting For 'The World's Purest Water'

Business has soared in tandem with the warming of the planet, especially quick in the Arctic. (Photo: AFP)
 

Irrational prices, non-transparency may make Kashmir a tough property market

According to pricing trending in 2019, property rates in Jammu and Srinagar have remained constant with no upward movement. (Representational Image)
 

Bollywood’s ace director Parvez Numarry to introduce largest media service in India

Parvez Numarry.
 

Coffee chain plans to eliminate use of straws by 2020

The retail industry is doing a huge push towards sustainable and environment-friendly packaging and Starbucks has jumped onto the bandwagon. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Pixel 4, 4 XL specs leaked: 90Hz Display, 6GB RAM, stereo speakers on board

The Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED display while the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display.
 

Sara Ali Khan's this quality impresses Rishi Kapoor as he praises her in tweet; read

Rishi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka to release Almatti dam's water on Fadnavis' request

The official from the Chief Minister's Office said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday spoke to his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa, who agreed to release five lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

High alert issued in parts of Goa after IMD warning

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that 'moderate rainfall spells are most likely to affect most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours.' (Photo: File/ANI)

As flood situation worsens in Karnataka, leaves for doctors cancelled

In a circular dated August 8, 2019, the directions were issued to Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Gadag, Chikmagaluru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Bidar, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Raichur, Bagalkot, Yadgiri ,Vijayapura, Koppala ,Dharwad, Bellary, Hassan ,Udupi and Kalburgi districts. (Photo: File)

RSS worker thrashed for celebrating scrapping of Article 370 in Rajasthan

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhalawar. (Photo: ANI)

10 students fall ill after consuming breakfast in Telangana

According to Bhadradri Kothagudem police, 10 students studying in class 8 to class 10 of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya suffered vomiting and motions after having breakfast in the school. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham