Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 No unimpeded access ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Aug 8, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Pakistani officials will be present during the meeting.
Kulbhushan Jadhav.
 Kulbhushan Jadhav.

New Delhi: In a fresh move, Pakistan has turned down India’s request for ‘unimpeded’ consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying the meeting between him and the Indian diplomats will take place on the conditions set by Islamabad.

In its note verbale issued on August 3, Pakistan foreign office informed India that the meeting between Indian foreign office representatives and Mr Jadhav will take place as per law and regulations of Pakistan, which means Pakistani officials will be present during the meeting.

 

The meeting will be recorded in a CCTV and sound recorder as well.

Sources told this newspaper that Pakistan has conveyed to India that its demand for “unimpeded” consular access to Mr Jadhav was “inappropriate” and access will be based on “existing diplomatic norms between India and Pakistan”. Pakistan has further said that such the process does not violate the Vienna Convention.

Section 2 of Article 36 of Vienna Convention with regard to consular access says: “The rights referred to in paragraph 1 of this Article shall be exercised in conformity with the laws and regulations of the receiving state, subject to the provision, however, that the said laws and regulations must enable full effect to be given to the purposes for which the rights accorded under this article are intended.”

In accordance to the order of International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17, Pakistan had on August 1 offered India consular access to Mr Jadhav to be held on August 3 in which it had set out several conditions for the meeting.

India had the same day responded to Pakistan, asking it to provide “unimpeded” consular access to Mr Jadhav, “in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal”, in the light of the orders of the International Court of Justice.

“The consular access to Mr Jadhav will be given similar to the way India gives such access to Pakistan.

Indian officials present at the meeting and Pakistan too will reciprocate in the same manner,” said a source in the Pakistani government.

He added that providing consular access in presence of officials has been the set norm between the two sides.

“So there is no reason why Mr Jadhav should be given special status in this regard,” sources said adding that Islamabad will not make any compromise on this matter.

Meanwhile, in what seems to be fall out of the abolition of Article 370 in J&K, Pakistan on Monday refused to handover two Indian prisoners to the Indian side who have completed their prison sentence.

It may be noted that the officials refused to give much details but Pakistani announced “re-viewing bilateral arrangements” with India.

Meanwhile, a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament, in a resolution, accused India “of trying to change the demographic structure” of J&K. During a discussion in Pakistan’s Parliament, its science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry had urged his government to cut off diplomatic ties with India.

“Although Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria is a good person, he represents a fascist regime,” he claimed.

...
Tags: vienna convention, kulbhushan jadhav, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Twenty-three stranded devotees are being rescued by police at Medaram in Mulugu district on Wednesday. The devotees, who visited the temple in their own cars, reached the temple but the water level had risen by the time they were heading back. After rescuing them, the police arranged transport for them to reach their native places. (Photo: DC)

Narayanpur breaches 10-year record, Srisailam to get more

(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Auto driver, 2 aides arrested for robberies

Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Gutha Sukhender Reddy files papers for council seat poll

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Article 370 puts Telugu Desam’s unity under strain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Two new union territories of India.
 

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Zohaib Khan made a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Actor’s wife ends life over dowry demand

Madhu Prakash and his wife Bharathi

NIT-Warangal 3rd yr student commits suicide

Hostel officials knocked on his door but did not get any response. When they looked inside the room through the window, they found him hanging from the ceiling. (Photo: File I Representational)

Hyderabad: Auto driver, 2 aides arrested for robberies

(Representational image)

Pakistan may close airspace for India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad on Wednesday. (PTI)

Why prove existence?

Gender identity certificate from district magistrate: Based on male-female binary as it mandates sex reassignment surgery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham