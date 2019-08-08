Chinese visa for Kailash Mansarovar yatris

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibetan region of China is considered holy by Hindus. Every year, hundreds of Indians undertake the yatra which involves trekking in inhospitable conditions.

New Delhi: In a major relief for India, China has finally granted the visas for a group of Indian pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra who left for Tibet on Wednesday, sources confirmed. This comes after some perceived delay in granting the visas which triggered worry in the Indian Government.

“The visas were given by China and the pilgrims have started the pilgrimage,” sources confirmed.

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibetan region of China is considered holy by Hindus. Every year, hundreds of Indians undertake the yatra which involves trekking in inhospitable conditions.

China had on Tuesday objected to India's move on J&K bifurcation and the creation of the Ladakh Union territory with boundaries extending to the Chinese-occupied Aksai Chin. But now the Indian Government is hoping that calm returns to the otherwise rapidly-improving Sino-Indian ties.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar will soon begin a three-day visit to China from next week, in what is being seen as a preparatory visit ahead of the second informal summit in India between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October.