Centre's move to impose restrictions in Kashmir Valley challenged in SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Poonawalla has also requested for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar and Mufti, who are under detention.
He has contended that the decisions that have been taken by the government violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A petition has been filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla in the Supreme Court against the government's decision to impose restrictions and other regressive measures in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking provisions of Article 370 in the state.

In the petition, he has sought withdrawal of 'curfew/restrictions' and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels.

 

Poonawalla has also requested for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention. He has sought the setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into ground realities in the state. He has contended that the decisions that have been taken by the government violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.  

