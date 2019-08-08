Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Article 370 move get ...
Article 370 move gets Ram Nath Kovind’s nod

The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has signed abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 read with clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the 6th August, 2019, all clauses of the said article 370 shall cease to be operative...,” an official notification signed by the President late on Tuesday night said.

It also said, except the following which shall read as under, namely : “370. All provisions of this Constitution, as amended from time to time, without any modifications or exceptions, shall apply to the State of Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding anything contrary contained in article 152 or article 308 or any other article of this Constitution or any other provision of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir or any law, document, judgement, ordinance, order, by-law, rule, regulation, notification, custom or usage having the force of law in the territory of India, or any other instrument, treaty or agreement as envisaged under Article 363 or otherwise.”

