  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2022 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana High Court rejects Sai Pallavi’s plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 8, 2022, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2022, 1:42 am IST
Sai Pallavi.
 Sai Pallavi.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected a plea filed by actress Sai Pallavi seeking to set aside a notice issued by the Circle Inspector, Sultan Bazzar, seeking the petitioner’s appearance by declaring it illegal, unjust, unfair, and in violation of applicable laws.

In a petition that was heard by Justice Kanneganti Lalitha, the actress contended that the impugned notice was issued on the basis of a malicious petition that did not specify the substance of the petitioner’s offence, if any, or complaints that the respondent found severe enough to issue the impugned notice.

“Furthermore, there is no reference to any infraction of a criminal statute that would justify the issuing of such a notice in the challenged notice. Nothing in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) justifies the issuing of any notice like the one that is being contested,” the petition claimed.

The petitioner further stated that during an interview, she was asked if she had witnessed any leftist movements during her time as a student. In response, the petitioner said that, while drawing a comparison between what was depicted in the movie The Kashmir Files and a specific incident involving the mob-lynching of a person transporting a cow, we should be good human beings and we should not hurt or put pressure on anyone, and if you are a good human being, you should not hurt anyone.

Following the interview, the petitioner’s social media accounts were inundated with numerous comments threatening the lives of the petitioner and her family due to a skewed, partial reading of her viewpoint.

In response to a plea dated June 16, 2022, submitted by Akhil, a member of the Bajrang Dal, the Sultan Bazaar police served a notice on the petitioner, claiming that the petitioner had made remarks equating cow defenders to Kashmiri terrorists, which had hurt the feelings of the Bajrang Dal and Go Bhakts.

...
Tags: sai pallavi
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

As many as 49 percent of Telangana’s citizens do not intend to take the precaution dose against Covid-19 as they are not convinced about its benefits. (PTI Representational Photo)

49% fail to take booster dose in TS

Telangana High Court.

Somesh’s posting: HC reserves orders

The case has been registered after a complaint was lodged against Anantha Vishnu during his visit to several districts, where he had allegedly lured people by promising to give them 200 square yards of land if they join his political party. (PTI)

Hyderabad baba collects lakhs of Aadhaar cards for plots

Telangana farmers now favour cotton over paddy. As a result, the state's paddy average has drastically declined in Kharif. (Photo: AFP)

Farmers in Telangana choose cotton over paddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of ‘National Education Policy-2022’, in Varanasi, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Jaishankar presses for early resolution of outstanding LAC issues in talks with Wang

: External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA notice to SpiceJet for 8 mid-air incidents in past 8 days

A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew. (Photo: ANI)

Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe: DGCA

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->