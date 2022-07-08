Jagan lays foundation for APCARL, call to adopt natural farming

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watches the Essential and Vegetable exhibition after laying the foundation stone in the World-class Indo-German Academy for Research of Natural Irrigation at Pulivendula in YSR District on Thursday. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy laid the foundation for the Nutech Biosciences unit at the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (AP CARL at Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district on Thursday.

Its name has been changed to the Indo-German Global Academy for Agro-Ecology Research and Learning (IG GAARL).

The chief minister stressed the need for adapting natural farming to ensure the people led a happy and healthy lifestyle. The centre will be of immense help to farmers as it will impart knowledge on natural farming. Training in natural farming is necessary from the village level, he said.

Jagan said natural farming methods will be integrated with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to create awareness among farmers.

The chief minister appealed to the people to reduce use of chemicals in cultivation and also in manufacture of food products. Research carried out at the academy will help the farmers improve their productivity and earn better profits.

Each RBK will be having master trainers to impart knowledge in scientific methods and would support the farmers practising natural farming methods.

The chief minister said about six lakh farmers are engaged in natural farming while 50 lakh farmers are doing agriculture across the state. RBKs will be turned into certifying agencies for natural farming products, which could gain a premium price and make other farmers join the trend.

Jagan expressed hope that the academy will develop as a world-class university and lead many more farmers toward natural farming.

Later, he inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Zilla Parishad High Schools for boys and girls at Vempalli.

The chief minister displayed the pictures of the revamped schools (‘Then and Now’) and said the government brought a new energy to the government schools under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu initiative. He wished the students 'all the very best’ and told them to study well, speak fluent English like those studying in private schools, and excel in the competitive world.

Jagan also inaugurated the YSR Park at Vempalli. He went round the park and was accompanied by minister Adimulapu Suresh, MP Avinash Reddy and other leaders.