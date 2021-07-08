Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2021 Karnataka BJP MLAs d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka BJP MLAs demand expulsion of those making comments against CM Yediyurappa

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 4:44 pm IST
According to sources, Renukacharya along with some legislators had met Yediyurappa earlier in the day
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Amid continued attacks by some within the BJP in Karnataka against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his political secretary M P Renukacharya on Thursday said the party MLAs will meet the high command in Delhi and demand for their expulsion.

The Honnali MLA also challenged Yediyurappa's detractors to resign and face the election fresh, as he credited the lingayat strongman for the party's growth and its coming to power in the state.

 

"Is Yediyurappa a ready-made food? He has built and nurtured this party. Criticising Yediyurappa is the same as criticising the BJP," Renukacharya said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Yediyurappa is not involved in any corruption or anything.

"We are warning, making repeated statements embracing Yediyurappa is not right. We the legislators together will meet the high command. The Lok Sabha session will start at that time we will  meet national leaders and demand for expulsion of those making statements and creating confusion, as it is hampering the party's image," he added.

 

The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 19 and will continue till August 13.

According to sources, Renukacharya along with some legislators had met Yediyurappa earlier in the day.

His statement has come after recent comments by disgruntled BJP leaders like Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar and MLC A H Vishwanath that has embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Calling Yediyurappa a "great leader", who built the party and brought it to power, Renukacharya challenged those questioning his leadership to resign from the MLA post and then contest the election fresh.

 

"Those who are making statements against him (Yediyurappa) daily, we will release documents of corruption and scams against them," he warned.

Yatnal, who has repeatedly accused Yediyurappa and his family members, more specifically his son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra, of corruption and interference in administration on Tuesday had called the CM "inactive", and asked him to retire respectfully.

While Yogeshwar had spoken on the issue of leadership change in the state, without taking any names, by linking the CM post to that of the elephant that carries the golden howdah during Mysuru Dasara, which are replaced from time to time, depending on their ability.

 

BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, who was on a visit to the state last month, amid rumblings within the party on the issue of leadership change and open statements by state leaders on the issue had warned action against violation of party discipline.

He had ruled out any move to replace Yediyurappa.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa, karnataka bjp mla
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Das said the vaccine can make an important contribution in the fight against COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Sanofi, GSK receive nod for Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India

Polavaram project Authority, GWDT and CWC may also look into the issue and assist the states in choosing the most beneficial & safest option among the two, the committee had recommended. (PTI Photo)

Polavaram project: SC notice to Telangana on appeal against NGT order

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Discussions still going on over indemnity to Moderna: Sources

PM Modi-led BJP govt's new Union Cabinet Ministers. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Newly inducted union ministers take charge, PM Modi resumes work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Newly inducted union ministers take charge, PM Modi resumes work

PM Modi-led BJP govt's new Union Cabinet Ministers. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)

Harsh Vardhan, 7 other union ministers resign ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle

Former union health minister Harsh Vardhan resigned from his post on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

India logs 43,733 new cases of Covid, 930 fatalities push death toll to over 4 lakh

Kashmiri nomads listen to Dr. Sayeed Idrees during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham