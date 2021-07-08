Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2021 Former Himachal chie ...
Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms
 Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died of post-COVID complications, informed Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Janak said that Singh was admitted to the hospital on April 30 and breathed his lasts at 4 am on July 8.

 

"He was admitted to our hospital on April 30. He was under constant monitoring of our doctors' team. His condition deteriorated two days back and at around 4 am when he breathed his lasts," he said.

"Embalming is underway and after that mortal remains will be handed over to the family. He recovered from COVID but had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He had diabetes and other health issues. After having breathing issues, he was shifted to ventilator 2 days back," he added.

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to observe three days of state mourning. The state mourning will be observed from July 8-10.

 

"Virbhadra Singh, former chief minister, Himachal Pradesh has passed away in the morning hours of July 8, 2021. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to observe three days of state mourning in the state from July 8 to July 10. There shall be no official entertainment during this period," the government said.

Meanwhile, Singh's daughter Aparajita Singh arrived at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister brought to his residence in Shimla.

 

Congress leader Vikram Sen mourned the demise of Virbhadra Singh. "He had worked for the people. A void has been created in Congress party," Sen said.

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. He was 87.

