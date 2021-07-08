Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2021 Discussions still go ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Discussions still going on over indemnity to Moderna: Sources

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 2:45 pm IST
Earlier on June 29, Indian drug regulators granted permission to Cipla to import donated doses of Moderna from the US
A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)
 A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Even as the US giant drug maker Moderna's COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is expected to reach India this week, discussions are still going on over indemnity waiver, informed sources.

Earlier on June 29, Indian drug regulators granted permission to Cipla to import donated doses of Moderna from the US. These doses will be given to the central government and will be available in selected hospitals of the country, where vaccines can be stored easily.

 

Moderna's ready-to-use injectible COVID-19 vaccine is authorised pursuant to a registration certificate and permission to import the vaccine for restricted use in an emergency situation in India, to be administered to adults aged 18 years and older.

Moderna has also received emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorisation for use of its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO, the Moderna vaccine has shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1 per cent in protecting against COVID-19, starting 14 days after the first dose.

 

Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member health and Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC) for COVID-19, said that the Moderna vaccine will be administered in two doses.

"New drug permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed vaccine. This new drug permission is for restricted use. There are four vaccines now Covaxin, Covishield, SputnikV and Moderna. We will soon close the deal on Pfizer as well," Dr Paul said.

"These four vaccines (Covaxin, Covishield, SputnikV and Moderna) are safe for lactating mothers. The vaccine has no association with infertility," he added.

 

...
Tags: moderna covid vaccine, moderna covid-19 vaccine, moderna inc, moderna vaccine success
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka BJP MLAs demand expulsion of those making comments against CM Yediyurappa

Das said the vaccine can make an important contribution in the fight against COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Sanofi, GSK receive nod for Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India

Polavaram project Authority, GWDT and CWC may also look into the issue and assist the states in choosing the most beneficial & safest option among the two, the committee had recommended. (PTI Photo)

Polavaram project: SC notice to Telangana on appeal against NGT order

PM Modi-led BJP govt's new Union Cabinet Ministers. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Newly inducted union ministers take charge, PM Modi resumes work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Newly inducted union ministers take charge, PM Modi resumes work

PM Modi-led BJP govt's new Union Cabinet Ministers. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Harsh Vardhan, 7 other union ministers resign ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle

Former union health minister Harsh Vardhan resigned from his post on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Over 34 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India till date

The ministry said 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered as per the provisional report till 7 am, with over 42 lakh (42,64,123) doses being given in a span of 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Kodakara highway heist case: Kerala BJP chief says ready to face any probe team

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham