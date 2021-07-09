AU gets 240% more global student applications during Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University (AU) has received a record number of applications from international students from 42 countries for the academic year 2021-22 during Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 3,600 applications were received for courses through the Centre’s Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). This is 240 per cent higher than 1,500 applications received last year. The applications were received till June 30.

The AU selected 866 applications, including 302 BTech, 60 MSc, 60 PhD, 110 MBA, 123 BBA, 42 BPharmacy and 77 MTech for the admissions. Nearly 25 per cent of the applicants were women.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, AU International Affairs dean Prof. E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao said, “This response is the first time in the AU history. We have selected 24 per cent of the applications. 12 per cent of the selected candidates have already confirmed their seats to study here. We will start the classes in October 2021."

Prof. Rao further added that this record attributed to the quality of education the AU offers and the mouth publicity by the students among their friends and cousins in their respective countries on AU and the beauty of Vizag. The AU has 19th rank among 850 universities in the country, declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Union ministry of education.

A third-year BPharmacy student Rasool from Iraq, said he keeps sharing everything about the AU and the city through WhatsApp chats with his friends in other countries.

"Impressed with the city’s beauty, safety and education here, some of my friends opted for AU to study this year. Vizag is a beautiful city for education and quality of life," Rasool told Deccan Chronicle.

AU offers total 78 courses, for which the international students are eligible to get the seats under the self-finance quota. Most of them take admissions here through fellowships offered by their respective countries. An international student needs to spend Rs 2 lakh per year if the course fee is around Rs 30,000 for local students. The AU annually earns nearly Rs 15 crore by opening admissions to international students.

AU has a separate hostel facility with a capacity of 390 beds for the international students at five locations. At present, 349 beds were occupied.

