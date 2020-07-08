106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

742,661

22,315

Recovered

457,016

16,866

Deaths

20,653

479

Maharashtra2171211185589250 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Spike in Karnataka COVID-19 cases continues unabated

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 8, 2020, 1:19 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2020, 1:19 am IST
The total virus tally in Karnataka stands at 26,815, while the number of recovered patients touched 571
Vehicles head towards a toll plaza on the outskirts of Bengaluru. — Satish B photo
 Vehicles head towards a toll plaza on the outskirts of Bengaluru. — Satish B photo

Around 1,498 fresh Corona positive cases were recorded in Karnataka on Tuesday. Bengaluru contributed 800 positive cases, while the other districts had less than 100 fresh cases. The total virus tally in Karnataka stands at 26,815. On a positive note, there were 571 people who recovered from the disease.

The number of cases indicating community outbreak continues to show its impact in the health bulletin. There were more than 800 cases in which the source of infection is yet to be traced, all strongly indicating community spread, which the government is yet to acknowledge, or pull up its socks and work in that direction.

 

Also, the health bulletin reveals that the cases of SARI and ILI testing positive for the Coronavirus is also painting a grim picture with more than 100 such cases being recorded on Tuesday. There were more than 30 cases of interstate returnees from Maharashtra testing positive.

There are 15, 297 active cases in Karnataka and 9,395 active cases from Bengaluru. Other districts have less than 700 active cases.

As things are getting out of control, sources claimed that the Yediyurappa led state government will soon come up with strict norms to handle this pandemic.

It should be noted that those who are leaving Bengaluru due to various reasons have been not beenaccepted in their villages and the government might impose a quarantine rule for people from Bengaluru entering different parts of Karnataka.
The government may also ban entry of people from other districts and states to Bengaluru.  

