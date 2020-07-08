106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

742,661

22,315

Recovered

457,016

16,866

Deaths

20,653

479

Maharashtra2171211185589250 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

'Only god can save the city': Dengue numbers start rising in corona-hit Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jul 8, 2020, 10:50 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2020, 10:50 am IST
Dengue fever numbers have been increasing since April and GHMC has its hands full with COVID-19
Hyderabad municipal authorities are planning to make dengue tests mandatory in all government hospitals treating COVID-19
Hyderabad: Even as Hyderabad is coping with an average of 1,200 COVID-19 cases a day, the number of dengue cases has been silently increasing. The city had 4 cases of the mosquito-borne infection in April, nine in May, and 14 in June. This month, one dengue case has been confirmed and results are awaited on seven more.

The dengue cases came to the notice of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) when private hospitals began insisting on a dengue test along with COVID-19 screening.

 

The authorities have notified the government to make dengue tests mandatory in all government hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients. There is a fear that the number of dengue cases would increase if all COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals are tested.

Only now, GHMC has drawn up a standard operating procedure (SoP) and decided to conduct fever surveys in about 80-100 households at locations where the dengue cases were reported.

“Only god can save the city now,” the official said. “Though we have prepared an SoP, deploying eight teams consisting of 16 members, it will hardly make any difference since dengue tests have to be conducted by the health department.”

As per the SoP, the entomology team should inspect dengue-positive houses and take up spraying of insecticide even if mosquitoes are not found. The sanitation team in tandem should inspect garbage, debris and other unhygienic materials in the area and enforce cleaning by residents.

The medical team should check up all the members of the household. Besides, it should conduct a medical camp and a rapid fever survey in the area covering 80 to100 households. This exercise will take four to five hours for every positive case.

The urban community development team should take up intensive Information, education and communication (IEC) activity, preferably in the interpersonal communication mode and other material supplied through slum level federations (SLFs).

The teams should submit a detailed report, along with statistics of number of houses where adult mosquitoes were found, larvae detected, houses with people having general fever and houses with people having fever similar to dengue, malaria and chikungunya and action taken on all specific findings. They should also analyse the data and plan their future course of action.

Tags: dengue fever, ghmc, coronavirus dengue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


