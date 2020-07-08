106th Day Of Lockdown

Current Affairs 08 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy to unveil mom Vijayamma’s book on dad YSR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jul 8, 2020, 8:18 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2020, 8:18 am IST
Releease of the book marks the 71st birth anniversary of the late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh
Y S Vijayamma says she has written about less-known aspects of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's life.
 Y S Vijayamma says she has written about less-known aspects of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's life.

Vijayawada: The stage is all set for a rare emotional moment for chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as he will unveil a book written by his mother Vijayalakshmi on his father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on Wednesday.

Titled Naalo.. Naatho... YSR (Within me..With me…YSR), the book is a narrative by Vijayalakshmi on the life and times of Rajasekhara Reddy and the turn of events in the aftermath of September 2, 2009.

 

The book release will mark the 71st birth anniversary of YSR. In the preface, Vijayalakshmi writes that she understands what the world knows about the leader, but in this book ‘I have written about some facts about the Great Leader which the outside world doesn’t know.’

The book gives an account of how YSR aptly handled the various responsibilities as a son, father, brother, husband, son-in-law, father-in-law, friend, and leader and how he used to mingle with them with ease and understanding.

The book is sprinkled with anecdotes from the leader’s life--from marriage at a young age, how he earned a name as a poor man’s doctor, entry into politics, his leadership qualities from his student days, compassion towards the poor, his in political life, education of children, their marriages, worship of god, winning peoples’ heart, the span from being the PCC president to chief minister and the pulls and pressures thereon, Praja Prasthanam, his affection towards Jagan, Sharmila and Bharathi, the deluge of complex situations that arose after the demise of the great leader. The incidents that took place till Jagan took oath as chief minister are narrated in the book.

...
Tags: ysr, vijayamma, jagan mohan reddy, y s rajasekhara reddy, naalo naatho ysr
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


