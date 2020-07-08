106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

742,661

22,315

Recovered

457,016

16,866

Deaths

20,653

479

Maharashtra2171211185589250 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't panic, says CM Jagan even as virus numbers in AP surge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jul 8, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2020, 1:38 am IST
The state health bulletin reported that out of 16,238 samples tested, 1,155 individuals had contracted the infection
Fisherwomen busily pack dry fish at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Visakhapatnam fishing harbour is marked as Containment Zone with over 20 registered positive cases from this area. (P Narasimha Murthy photo)
 Fisherwomen busily pack dry fish at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Visakhapatnam fishing harbour is marked as Containment Zone with over 20 registered positive cases from this area. (P Narasimha Murthy photo)

Vijayawada: Advising people not to panic over the rise in Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the number of cases were increasing as state borders had been thrown open and people from other states were coming in, apart from those returning from other countries in special flights.

Ironically, Andhra Pradesh continued to witness a surge in instances of Covid-19 with 1,155 new infections being confirmed, raising the overall tally to 21,197 on Tuesday. That apart, 13 deaths have also been reported from various parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

 

The state health bulletin reported that out of 16,238 samples tested, 1,155 individuals have been found infected with the virus.

In addition, AP also reported 22 new cases from other states and another case from abroad, taking the total number of new cases to 1,178.

The state has so far tested 10,50,090 samples. Of them, 11,200 tested have positive while 9,745 individuals have been discharged from various hospitals.

Thirteen additional Covid-19 patients have died during the last 24 hours, four in Kurnool district, three in Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, and one each in Prakasam and West Godavari districts, taking the virus death toll to 252.

Anantapur district reported 153 new cases followed by Chittoor 66, East Godavari 112, Guntur 238, Kadapa 28, Krishna 100, Kurnool 84, Nellore 39, Prakasam 29, Srikakulam 104, Visakhapatnam 123, Vizianagaram 30 and West Godavari 49.

In Kadapa district, 26 new cases have been reported, taking the tally to 1,507.  Among the new cases, nine are from Kadapa, five from Proddutur, three from Rajampeta and one each from Muddanur, Lakkireddypalli, CK Dinne, Mydukur, Vempalli, Pullampeta, Obulavaripalli, Galiveedu and Nandamuri.

In Nellore district, a record 100 new cases have been reported, enhancing the overall tally to 1,170. Among the new cases, 57 are from Nellore city alone, while the remaining cases are from different parts in the district.

East Godavari district has reported the highest ever single day spike of 130 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 2,277. The new cases have been reported from 28 mandals in the district in addition to three cases from parts of West Godavari and Krishna districts.

The chief minister said AP has the distinction of conducting Covid-19 tests on over 10 lakh people in the state so far. He appreciated district collectors and officials for achieving such a record. Referring to initial days of facing trouble in conducting even two to three Covid-19 tests a day, the CM said that they are now able to carry out 22,000 to 25,000 tests on an average per day.

He laid more stress on home isolation of infected patients, as it would help them recover with proper medical care. The CM underlined the importance of keeping track whether home isolation patients are being taken care of properly through provision of proper medicines. He called upon health assistants in village secretariats, Asha workers and ANMs to visit houses of home care patients and inquire about their health status on a regular basis.

With regard to Covid care centres that are accommodating infected persons who do not have a spare room in their house for home isolation, the CM instructed officials to ensure quality service to them. He suggested that a close tab be kept on food, beds, toilets and provision of medicines to them as per norms.

...
Tags: coronavirus in andhra pradesh, ap corona tally, chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


