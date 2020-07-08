106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2020 CBSE's move to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE's move to reduce syllabus ideologically driven, allege some academicians

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
On Tuesday, the board had notified that it has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

The CBSE's move to rationalise its syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has been welcomed by various school representatives, but a section of academicians alleged that the exercise appears to be "ideologically" driven.

Extraordinary situations call for extraordinary measures, a school representative said.

 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its syllabus rationalisation exercise has dropped chapters on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India's relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in India, among others, as per the updated syllabus.

On Tuesday, the board had notified that it has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students amid the COVID-19 crisis, after suggestions from various quarters, including parents.

The HRD Ministry maintained that the curriculum has been rationalised while retaining core elements.

However, school representatives raised concerns over the lack of clarity on whether reduction of syllabus will impact syllabus of entrance examinations like NEET and JEE.

The academicians also claimed that it appears more importance was given to "political considerations" than academics in reducing the syllabus.

"On the face of it, it appears that there is some ideological element in the choice of what is deleted. How do you optimise learning during this time? You are trying to reduce the investment in education, you are compromising on the learning of students," Professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Social Sciences Surajit Majumdar told PTI.

This is not the way to approach the issue of how to respond to the pandemic, he said.

"Reduction does not have to be because of the pandemic but for optimisation of learning," Majumdar said.

"There are other ways to think of adjusting like making adjustments to the academic calendar. What will you do for primary students? This is a very casual approach. It reflects that there is no interest in having an educated society," he said.

Rajesh Jha, a political science professor at the Delhi University (DU), said when the choice based credit system was introduced in varsity, the paper on nationalism and colonialism, which was earlier compulsory was made optional in 2017.

"Now, it has also happened to school syllabus. Unfortunately, political considerations have taken over academics. This will only affect academic rigour and quality. The concepts of liberty, equality, social justice, secularism are linked. How can one be taught without other?" he said.

Another DU political science professor, who did not wish to be named, said," Chapters like democracy and diversity have been dropped. Crucial chapters from history have been dropped too about social reform movements."

"It is understandable to reduce course load of students in such times but some of these chapters are also included in undergraduate studies so students are expected to know some basics," the professor said.

The views of the academicians were echoed by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis. We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost," Banerjee tweeted.

Chaturvedi tweeted, "We don't need no education-on Democratic Rights, democracy, gender, GST, citizenship, population struggles & movements, India's relationship with its neighbours."

Cutting syllabus workload is good but it shouldn't become an excuse to curtail different streams of thoughts, she tweeted.

Universities and schools across the country are closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a classroom shutdown as a measure to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges remain closed.

The HRD Ministry had announced in May that the syllabus will be reduced for the next academic session to reduce burden on students due to learning disruption caused by closure of schools because of COVID-19.

Several concerns over course load were raised by parents, who put out online petitions on the issue.

"As great a tool as online education is, it comes with certain limitations, and I believe that the reduction of syllabus is a fair move as many students who live in rural, underprivileged areas, were deprived of education because they did not have access to gadgets, power supply, and sufficient bandwidth  which are the prerequisites of online education," said Alka Kapoor, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

Reduction of syllabus makes sense in that regard, she said.

A representative of DAV Public School, Gurgaon, said,"Rationalisation of syllabus is a welcome move".

"The board has not barred us from teaching the dropped chapters it is just that students won't be evaluated for those chapters. Classroom teaching cannot completely be taken over by alternative methods, reduction in syllabus was very much needed," the representative said.

"Extraordinary situations call for such extraordinary measures, said Rukmini Jha from Green Fields School.

It can't be expected from students to bear the same course load as they were supposed to do during regular classroom so reduction in syllabus for this year is a wise move, she said.

The government must also clarify whether syllabus for entrance exams will be reduced too or will continue to be the same, Jha said.

...
Tags: cbse, cbse syllabus, central board of secondary education (cbse), ministry of human resources and development


Latest From Nation

IIT Madras

Research scholars struggle to cope up with COVID-19 pandemic

The shrine of Baba Amarnath. (ANI)

Staggered Amarnath Yatra this year; not more than 500 pilgrims to visit cave per day

Representational image (PTI)

Friends of Police done away with

As per the revised allocation of subjects, Prakash will take care of General Admin GAD), Home, Revenue, Finance (excluding expenditure), Law, CMO establishment.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan strips two CMO aides of all powers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has world's lowest COVID fatalities and cases per million population: Centre

A scene from a quarantine centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Staggered Amarnath Yatra this year; not more than 500 pilgrims to visit cave per day

The shrine of Baba Amarnath. (ANI)

Karnataka: Over 40,000 private school teachers lose job amid coronavirus crisis

Representational image.

India's coronavirus cases cross 7 lakh mark as total sample tests breach 10 million

Relatives of coronavirus patients rest inside a facility provided by the Civil Hospital in its premises in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

CBI takes over investigation of Sathankulam custodial deaths, registers two cases

File photo shows P Jeyaraj and his son Bennix. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham