TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 10:32 am IST
TMC lawmaker Manish Gupta has given Zero Hour notice in Upper House of Parliament over the government's proposal to link data of three crore students to Facebook. Another MP Dola Sen from TMC has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre's proposal to divest 42 public sector units. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Members of Parliament (MPs) from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over two different issues pertaining to the Centre's recent proposals.

TMC lawmaker Manish Gupta has given Zero Hour notice in Upper House of Parliament over the government's proposal to link data of three crore students to Facebook.

 

Meanwhile, another MP Dola Sen from TMC has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre's proposal to divest 42 public sector units.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first Session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced on June 17, will culminate on July 26.

