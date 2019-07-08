Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2019 SC to hear plea chal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order upholding reservation to Marathas

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
It challenges the Bombay HC order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing. (Photo: File)
 A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to uphold the law by which the Maratha community would get reservation in admissions and government jobs in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing.

 

It decided to fix the petition for deliberations on July 12. The plea was filed in the apex court by Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of an NGO, "Youth for Equality".

It challenges the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in the state.

The plea said the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which provided a 12 per cent and a 13 per cent quota to the Maratha community in education and jobs respectively, breached the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgment in the Indira Sahwney case, also known as the "Mandal verdict".

The Maharashtra government had also filed a caveat in the top court anticipating challenge to the verdict passed by the high court, saying no ex-parte order should be passed on any plea challenging the June 27 judgment of the high court without hearing the state.

...
Tags: supreme court, reservation, marathas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday criticised Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's over his remark that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is used nowadays to beat up people across the country and it has no association with Bengali culture. (Photo: File)

He should stick to his subject: Meghalaya Guv after Sen's remarks on ‘Jai Shri Ram’

'I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. In view of the same, suitable action may be taken,' the letter further read. (Photo: ANI)

Inducted last month, Minister H Nagesh resigns in K'taka; offers support to BJP

All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani. (Representational Image)

Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: Shutdown in Srinagar today

Suresh accused BJP of wrecking the Congress-JD(S) alliance and said, 'BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don't want this govt or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying democracy.' (Photo: ANI)

BJP destroying democracy, all Congress ministers will resign: MP DK Suresh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Brazilian beauty Izabelle Leite?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
 

In 5 years smartphones will evolve into something we have never seen before

Speaking about the reason Samsung chose to build a foldable smartphone, the company’s design team head, Kang Yun-Je said, “smartphone design has hit a limit.”
 

Top 5 car news of the week

Find out all the benefits of buying an electric vehicle now in India.
 

128GB iPhone XR gets massive price cut in India; get Apple’s latest flagship now

The iPhone XR smartphone’s price has been slashed across all storage tiers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: Shutdown in Srinagar today

All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani. (Representational Image)

Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra are causing trouble to Kashmiris: Mehbooba Mufti

TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals

TMC lawmaker Manish Gupta has given Zero Hour notice in Upper House of Parliament over the government's proposal to link data of three crore students to Facebook. Another MP Dola Sen from TMC has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre's proposal to divest 42 public sector units. (Photo: File)

8000 security personnel, drones, snipers to be used this Kanwar Yatra

'We have planned to deploy around 8ooo personnel. We will also use drones and helicopters for surveillance. Keeping in mind terrorist activities, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be deployed. Snipers will also be deployed,' DGP Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

Zomato, Pune restaurant fined Rs 55,000 for serving chicken instead of paneer

He had ordered paneer butter masala but was delivered butter chicken instead. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham