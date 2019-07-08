Ruckus over Pakistan’s Guantanamo Bay

However, no one knew exactly how many centres there were and how many detainees were held in each and for what crime.

New Delhi: Shocking revelations have come forth over Pakistan’s own Guantanamo Bay like-detention camps, where people from tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are held without any legal provision.

The regulation defined internment centres as “any compound, house, building, facility or any temporary or permanent structure that is notified by the governor or any officer authorised by him. Through a mischievous interpretation of the words ‘any building,’ the suspects were kept incommunicado in forts,” said Mr Babar.

He said any hope from that after the legislation enforced disappearances will one day come to an end throughout the country, was short lived. “Alas, not only have enforced disappearances continued, but in the course of time, horror chambers were also created to legalise them,” he said.

As a result of the regulation, a number of internment centres were set up in both tribal areas and in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, no one knew exactly how many centres there were and how many detainees were held in each and for what crime. No parliamentary questions were answered on these “internment centres” and Members of Parliament were not allowed to visit them.