Madras HC questions need for converting Jaya's house into memorial

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 9:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 9:41 pm IST
Former chief minister's relatives, have filed petitions objecting to the conversion of Veda Nilayam, a bungalow, into a memorial.
The AIADMK government has announced that Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence would be converted into a memorial. (Photo: File)
 The AIADMK government has announced that Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence would be converted into a memorial. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Madras High Court Monday questioned the need for converting the residence of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Veda Nilayam, into a memorial and orally observed if a similar decision would be taken for her Kodanadu estate house.

"When the ministers day in and day out are chanting the name of their leader in her memory, what is the need for raising a memorial from the public funds," Justice N Kirubakaran asked.

 

Justice Kirubakaran, presiding over a division bench which also comprised Justice Abdhul Quddhose, made the observation while hearing a petition seeking the appointment of an administrator to administer Jayalalithaa's properties worth over Rs 913 crore.

The former chief minister's niece and nephew, Deepa and Deepak, have filed petitions objecting to the conversion of Veda Nilayam, a sprawling bungalow at the upscale Poes Garden area here, into a memorial.

They claimed the value of the property fixed by the government is lower than its market value of about Rs 100 crore.

They submitted that they have no personal interest except seeking a grant of Letter of Administration to a person or group of persons, including the administrator general and official trustee of the court, to administer the estate of the deceased.

Deepa and Deepak also submitted that if they are granted Letters of Administration, they would duly administer the property of Jayalalithaa.

They said they would make a "full and true inventory" thereof and submit it in the court within six months from the grant of Letters of Administration.

The AIADMK government has announced that Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence would be converted into a memorial. The Kodanadu estate in Nilgiris district used to be her summer retreat.





