JD(S) refuses to back Siddaramaiah for CM post

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 8, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Sources said of the 13 MLAs who have resigned, a couple are said to be willing to reconsider their resignations.
Siddaramaiah
 Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Even while firefighting to save the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, the JD(S) has flatly refused to back Mr Siddaramaiah for the CM post, blaming him for the entire crisis.

With senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kh-arge  reportedly unwi-lling to be a compromise candidate for CM, the JD(S) may support Home Minister M.B. Patil for Chief Mini-ster and PWD minister H.D. Revanna for Deputy Chief Minister.

 

On Sunday afternoon, the issue cropped up during a meeting Mr H.D. Deve Gowda had with water resources minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr Gowda is said to have pointed out the fact that many of those who resigned were  Siddaramaiah supporters and there was a game plan behind the sudden resignations.

There are many in the JD(S) who believe that Siddaramaiah enjoys a good rapport with Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa. When he was opposition leader, Mr Siddaramaiah had hardly criticised  Mr Yeddyurappa.

Only after Mr Yeddyurappa’s resignation was the Ballari padayatra against illegal mining, led by Mr Siddaramaiah organised. Mr Yeddyurappa has returned the favour.

Mr Gowda reportedly told Mr Shivakumar that he would not support the Congress, if Mr Siddaramaiah was proposed for the CM post. After a long discussion, the idea of having M.B. Patil as Chief Minister was proposed.

...
Tags: coalition government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


