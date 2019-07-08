Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2019 Heavy rains return t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains return to Mumbai; road, rail, air transport hit

PTI/ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
‘There is delay due to weather. There's been no flight cancellation. However, 3 diversions have taken place,’ an airport spokesperson said.
‘Heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city,’ the IMD official said. ‘The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today,’ he added. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
 ‘Heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city,’ the IMD official said. ‘The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today,’ he added. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Mumbai: After a break of few days, heavy rains returned to Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport.

The suburban areas received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an official at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre here said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow.

 

Several local trains on the Central and Western lines were also cancelled due to flooding on the tracks, railway officials said. Office-goers who commute by local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were hit hard due to the heavy downpour in the morning rush hour.

Operations at the airport here were also suspended for around 20 minutes in the morning and three city-bound flights were diverted to some nearby airports, an official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited said. However, no flights were cancelled.

The services were stopped at 9.12 am and later resumed at 9.31 am, the official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to city residents because of the heavy rainfall. "Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburbs. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC said in a tweet.

Heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city, the IMD official said. "The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today," he added.

The metropolis and its adjoining areas earlier received heavy rains for four consecutive days in June end- early July, badly affecting normal life and disrupting rail, road and air traffic at that time. After that, the city had been witnessing sporadic rains in the last few days.

Heavy rains caused poor visibility and delay in flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

An airport spokesperson said, "Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am today, the visibility at the airport has been fluctuating. There is a delay due to the weather. There has been no flight cancellation. However, three diversions have taken place."

Earlier, the spokesperson had said, "Due to heavy rains, there was no movement of flights at the airport."

Rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai with 27 people dying in a wall collapse incident in Malad on July 5.

...
Tags: mumbai, monsoon, water logging, traffic, airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

As many as 40 students from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School were admitted in a hospital on Monday after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning here. (Representational Image)

40 students fall ill after consuming hostel food in Hyderabad

A father-son duo were killed when their car plunged into a canal after being hit by a bus at Domana in the outskirts of the city on the Jammu-Akhnoor Road. (Photo: File I Representational)

Army officer among 3 killed in separate road accidents in J&K

HC observed that the petitioner failed to point out the provision that the appointment of the leader of the opposition is a must. observed that the petitioner failed to point out the provision that the appointment of the leader of the opposition is a must. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC disposes of petition on apointment of Leader of Opposition in LS

Union Minister Giraraj Singh has called veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is known to be quite vocal about her views on social and national issues, the 'new leader' of 'tukde tukde' and 'award wapasi' gang. (Photo: File)

Shabana Azmi 'new leader' of 'tukde tukde', 'award wapasi' gang: Giraraj Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Brazilian beauty Izabelle Leite?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

100-bed paediatric ICU to be set up in SKMCH, Muzaffarpur within a year: Centre to SC

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 140 in Muzaffarpur district on Friday. (Photo: Asian Age)

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order upholding reservation to Marathas

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing. (Photo: File)

Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: Shutdown in Srinagar today

All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani. (Representational Image)

DRDO carries out three successful anti-tank guided missile tests in Pokharan

The successful induction of the NAG missile into the Army is expected to give a quantum boost to the Army's capability against enemy armour. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham