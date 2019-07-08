Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2019 Heavy rainfall expec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall expected in Delhi, adjoining areas in next 24 hours: IMD

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 10:02 am IST
However, there will be no respite from the heat as maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain at 36 and 27 degree Celsius.
'Widespread rainfall to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over northern plains. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep,' said IMD. (Photo: File/ Representational)
 'Widespread rainfall to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over northern plains. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep,' said IMD. (Photo: File/ Representational)

New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining states are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"Widespread rainfall to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over northern plains. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep," said IMD.

 

The weather forecaster also said conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

However, there will be no respite from the heat as maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain at 36 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius, respectively.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over major parts of the country during next 4-5 days," the IMD stated.

Rainfall in the region will bring respite to locals, who have been reeling under severe heat wave conditions in the past few days, with temperatures in Delhi and surrounding regions constantly above 40 degrees Celsius.

...
Tags: new delhi, rainfall, imd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

TMC lawmaker Manish Gupta has given Zero Hour notice in Upper House of Parliament over the government's proposal to link data of three crore students to Facebook. Another MP Dola Sen from TMC has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre's proposal to divest 42 public sector units. (Photo: File)

TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals

'We have planned to deploy around 8ooo personnel. We will also use drones and helicopters for surveillance. Keeping in mind terrorist activities, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be deployed. Snipers will also be deployed,' DGP Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

8000 security personnel, drones, snipers to be used this Kanwar Yatra

He had ordered paneer butter masala but was delivered butter chicken instead. (Representational Image)

Zomato, Pune restaurant fined Rs 55,000 for serving chicken instead of paneer

Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state. (Photo: File)

Downfall of K'taka coalition govt predicted when it was formed: Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zomato, Pune restaurant fined Rs 55,000 for serving chicken instead of paneer

He had ordered paneer butter masala but was delivered butter chicken instead. (Representational Image)
 

Nick Jonas captures wifey Priyanka Chopra's best vacation moments; see pics

Priyanka Chopra in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Forget Android or MacOS! Huawei’s HongmengOS is faster

The Huawei founder also claimed that HongmengOS, when launched will be even faster than the MacOS that features a less than 5ms processing delay.
 

ICC CWC'19: UNBEATABLE XI; Best players from the league stage of the tournament

An unbeatable dream-team of these players could defeat any other team. (Photo:AFP )
 

Kashmir's youngest trekker is three-year-old girl

(Photo: Representational video, AP)
 

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

"The pilot project (of CEIR) was carried out in Maharashtra," an official said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kushner, Pelosi, others to address India-focused meet in Washington

The event featuring House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful Democratic leader, would send an unmistakable signal that Indo-US ties enjoys strong bipartisan support on the lines of that of the US-Israel relations. (Photo: File/ AP)

29 dead as bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

As per initial reports as many as 50 people were on board when the bus fell into the drain. (Photo: ANI)

Fuel price rise hits Kerala State Road Transport Corporation hard

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)

Kollam: Tainted officer given new post

K. A. Ratheesh

Kochi: Railway survey to enhance train services

The study result will be used to factor in decisions like introduction of additional halts and taking away existing stoppages in respect of peak hour trains.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham