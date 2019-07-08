Heavy rainfall expected in Delhi, adjoining areas in next 24 hours: IMD

'Widespread rainfall to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over northern plains. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep,' said IMD. (Photo: File/ Representational)

New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining states are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"Widespread rainfall to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over northern plains. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep," said IMD.

The weather forecaster also said conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

However, there will be no respite from the heat as maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain at 36 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius, respectively.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over major parts of the country during next 4-5 days," the IMD stated.

Rainfall in the region will bring respite to locals, who have been reeling under severe heat wave conditions in the past few days, with temperatures in Delhi and surrounding regions constantly above 40 degrees Celsius.