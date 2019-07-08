Cricket World Cup 2019

BFS plugs holes along Pakistan border

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 8, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 2:12 am IST
The BSF is the primary force guarding this frontier as the ‘first line of defence’.
This exercise has been named ‘Sudar-shan’ drawing from the legendary and mythological cutting wheel on Lord Krishna’s finger.
New Delhi: A massive exercise to fortify the anti-infiltration grid along the Pakistan border in Punjab and Jammu has been launched by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The operation, code named ‘Sudarshan’, was launched on July 1 and will cover the entire over 1,000-kms length of the India-Pakistan Intern-ational Border. While Jammu shares about 485-kms of the sensitive IB with Pakistan, about 553-kms of the front is in Punjab. Further, it runs down towards Rajasthan and Gujarat on India’s western flank.

 

According to sources, a huge assortment of heavy machinery, communication interceptors and mobile bullet-proof bunkers have been mobilised, backed by thousands of BSF personnel, as part of the exercise. Frontier and battalion commanders (from the Inspector General to the Commandant rank), their second-in-commands and company (unit) commanders of the about 40 battalions of the BSF, are camping in the forward areas of the two states to finish the operation within a fortnight and be at their bases by July 15, they said.

Multiple patrols are being undertaken to strengthen defence positions for launching offensive action at these borders from the point of view of sealing the front against infiltration of terrorists, drug mules and also to ensure a befitting reply to unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side. This exercise has been named ‘Sudar-shan’ drawing from the legendary and mythological cutting wheel on Lord Krishna’s finger.

Tags: border security force


