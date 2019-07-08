8000 security personnel, drones, snipers to be used this Kanwar Yatra

'We have planned to deploy around 8ooo personnel. We will also use drones and helicopters for surveillance. Keeping in mind terrorist activities, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be deployed. Snipers will also be deployed,' DGP Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

DGP Uttar Pradesh OP Singh had on Sunday called a meeting in Noida to take stock of arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra. Chief Secretary and other police officials from Uttrakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan were also present.

"We have planned to deploy around 8ooo personnel. We will also use drones and helicopters for surveillance. Keeping in mind terrorist activities, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be deployed. Snipers will also be deployed," Singh told media here.

"Last year we had arrested terrorists from four places so the possibility cannot be denied. There have been cases where vehicles have been used to run over people at crowded places. Our attention will be on criminals and anti-social elements," he added.

In the meeting, Singh directed the officials to ensure successful completion of Kanwar Yatra, scheduled to commence from July 17.

Police officials were instructed to be vigilant and deal with crime strictly, especially on crimes related to women.

Along with police officials, DGP had also called a meeting of transport department officials.

Chief Secretary also met officials of urban development and other departments to review arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that DJs will be allowed during 'Kanwar Yatra' if they play bhajan and not filmy songs.

"DJs will not be banned during the 'Kanwar Yatra' but they should only play bhajans. No filmy song is allowed," read an official statement from CMO's office.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwaris (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.