40 students fall ill after consuming hostel food in Hyderabad

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
As many as 40 students from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School were admitted in a hospital on Monday after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning here. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: As many as 40 students from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School were admitted in a hospital on Monday after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning here.

"Of the 40 students admitted, two of them were suffering from diarrhea. The conditions of the students are stable and one student was discharged from the hospital," an official from the Niloufer Hospital said.

 

Reportedly, the students fell sick after they allegedly consumed food from the hostel.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

Tags: hostel, food poisoning, telangana minorities education, niloufer hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


