10 MLAs flown to Mumbai hotel, in BJP MP’s plane

Published Jul 8, 2019, 1:40 am IST
BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye insisted that the party is not aware of the goings-on.
Congress activists protested outside the hotel demanding that their party MLAs should withdraw their resignation.
Mumbai: Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying in Sofitel Hotel said that their decision to resign Assembly is final.

“We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Hovernor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back,” Karnataka Congress MLA S.T. Somashekhar told mediapersons outside the hotel.

 

Another disgruntled MLA B.C. Patil endorsed his views of Mr Somashekhar. “We are all together. Our decision is final,” he said.

According to sources, Maharashtra BJP has entrusted leaders like legislator Prasad Lad and Mohit Bhartiya with the responsibility of ‘looking after’ these dissident MLAs. Mr Lad was even spotted at the hotel in question. He, said, “I don’t know anything. I am busy with the BJP membership drive.”

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye also insisted that the party is not aware of the goings-on. “We are not aware of the presence of any MLA from Karnataka in Mumbai. We have nothing to do with the developments,” he said.

Karnataka Congress MLA Mahendra Singhi and Mr Lad were seen at the hotel.

