Telangana govt okays filling up of 1,433 vacancies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jun 8, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 11:50 am IST
Vacancies available in the panchayat raj, rural development and municipal administration departments
 A policeman on guard outside Telangana Secretariat (Photo: video grab)

Hyderabad: The finance department has issued orders for the filling up of 1,433 vacancies in the panchayat raj, rural development, and municipal administration departments through direct recruitment.  With this, decks have been cleared for issuing job notifications for 33,787 so far out of 80,039 vacancies announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Notifications for filling up 12,775 vacancies in medical and health department has been expedited. Of these, 10,028 vacancies would be filled up through medical recruitment board. Health minister T. Harish Rao in a media statement said among all the vacancies in the health department, notifications for filling up 1,326 vacancies will be issued in a couple of days in the first phase.

 

The vacancies approved  on Tuesday include 420 in rural water supply, 350 in general and panchayat raj, three under Panchayat HoD, two in TSIPARD, three in TS Election Commission, 196 in municipal administration, 236 in public health and 233 in town and country planning sections.

Tags: government jobs telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


