HC directs TS to intensify Covid-19 test

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to step up testing for Covid-19 as there is a spike in Coronavirus cases in the state. The court also ordered the government to speed up payment of ex-gratia/compensation to the dependents of all people who died of the pandemic.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was hearing a batch of petitions regarding Covid-19 management in the state.

The court took the status report filed by the Telangana state government on record and directed it to adhere to the directives and caution note circulated by the Central government. The court sought a fresh status report from the state government within 15 days, detailing the efforts taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 instances, tests done since June first week and the procedure of paying ex-gratia to the family of the deceased.

As the Central government asked Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka to take rigorous steps to combat the rapidly spreading Covid-19, the Telangana High Court asked the government to strictly follow it. According to the Central government's circular, there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 instances in the four states.

Further hearing was adjourned to June 22, and by that time, the state government has to submit a fresh status report.