Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2022 HC directs TS to int ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC directs TS to intensify Covid-19 test

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 9, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2022, 12:20 am IST
According to the Central government's circular, there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 instances in the four states
Further hearing was adjourned to June 22, and by that time, the state government has to submit a fresh status report. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Further hearing was adjourned to June 22, and by that time, the state government has to submit a fresh status report. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to step up testing for Covid-19 as there is a spike in Coronavirus cases in the state. The court also ordered the government to speed up payment of ex-gratia/compensation to the dependents of all people who died of the pandemic.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was hearing a batch of petitions regarding Covid-19 management in the state.

 

The court took the status report filed by the Telangana state government on record and directed it to adhere to the directives and caution note circulated by the Central government. The court sought a fresh status report from the state government within 15 days, detailing the efforts taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 instances, tests done since June first week and the procedure of paying ex-gratia to the family of the deceased.

As the  Central government asked Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka to take rigorous steps to combat the rapidly spreading Covid-19, the Telangana High Court asked the government to strictly follow it. According to the Central government's circular, there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 instances in the four states.

 

Further hearing was adjourned to June 22, and by that time, the state government has to submit a fresh status report.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (By Arrangement)

Jagan sets target of winning all seats in 2024 elections

BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI Photo)

YSRC leaders flay Nadda for comments against Jagan rule

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Anti-cyclone conditions preventing entry of monsoon in AP

Minister K.T.Rama Rao along with MPs meeting with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology at Electranic Niketan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 8 Jun 2022. (DC/ D. Kamraj)

KTR meets union IT minister, seeks more funds, projects to TS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Punjab ex minister Dharamsot held on graft charges; Congress terms it 'vendetta'

Punjab ormer state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (ANI)

Centre amends rule for appointment of CDS, retired officers in fray

The post of CDS has been vacant after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year. (ANI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->