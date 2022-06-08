Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2022 Fresh challenge in S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fresh challenge in SC over Places of Worship Act 1991

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Jun 8, 2022, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 9:00 am IST
PIL claims three sections 'legalising' temple razing to build mosques
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: With more mosques being counted in the list that were constructed after razing pre-existing temples, another PIL petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, contending that illegal acts of demolition of temples and construction of mosques could not be shielded by the law.

Challenging the constitutional validity of Sections 2, 3, and 4 of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, PIL petitioner Anil Kabotra has contended that they are violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26 and 29 of the Constitution in so far as they legalise the illegal occupation of the ancient historical and puranic places of worship and pilgrimage and their conversion into mosques.

 

Anil Kabotra, a resident of Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, has said that on the touchstone of the principle of secularism read with Article 14 (equality before the law) and Article 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth), it is clear that the State cannot show its inclination or hostile attitude towards any religion, be it the majority or minority.

Noting the impartial attribute of a secular State towards all religions, the PIL petitioner has said the 1991 law violates the principle of secularism as it violates the right of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs for restoration of their places of worship destroyed before August 15, 1947 even through mediation and the court.

 

Referring to eight internal conventions, including those adopted by the United Nations relating to protection of places of worship, cultural and spiritual heritage of people and the promotion of diversity of cultural expressions, the PIL petitioner has said the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 was unconstitutional and beyond the law-making power of the Centre as it put a bar on the resolution of disputes through the process of law, which now stand abated. Mr Kabotra’s petition notes that India is a signatory to these international conventions.

 

The petition further says that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act cannot be implemented with retrospective effect and the remedy of disputes pending, arisen or arising cannot be barred. “The Centre neither can close the doors for aggrieved persons nor can take away the power of the district court, high court and Supreme Court,” says the PIL.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has already moved the court urging it to not entertain petitions challenging the validity of certain clauses of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, saying it would open the floodgates of litigation against countless mosques across India.

 

The Jamiat, in its intervention application, said: “There is a list of numerous mosques doing the rounds on the social media, alleging that the mosques were built allegedly by destroying Hindu temples. Needless to say, if the present petition is entertained, it will open the floodgates of litigation against countless mosques in the country and the religious divide, from which the country is recovering in the aftermath of the Ayodhya dispute, will only be widened.”

...
Tags: : supreme court, places of worship act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Once a victim stops making the payment and lodges a complaint with the police, the cybercriminals deactivate the WhatsApp number from which they are communicating. (Representational image)

Conmen use new tricks to cheat people

The police recovered 551 counterfeit notes of Rs.500 face value, 90 counterfeit notes of Rs.2,000 face value and 300 counterfeit notes of Rs.200 face value. (Representational image)

Fake currency gang busted, 8 arrested

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is working on modalities for the same, which will be held under the title of ‘Praja Deevena.’ (DC)

Ahead of polls, Congress plans 6-month yatra

All eyes are now on withdrawal of nominations, which can be done till 3 pm June 9. (Representational image: PTI)

15 in fray for Atmakur bypoll after scrutiny



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre amends rule for appointment of CDS, retired officers in fray

The post of CDS has been vacant after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year. (ANI)

Punjab ex minister Dharamsot held on graft charges; Congress terms it 'vendetta'

Punjab ormer state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to slain singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

More Gulf nations, others too protest BJP leader's remarks

Activists shout slogans as they react to remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad during a protest in Mumbai, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->