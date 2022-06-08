Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2022 CM Jagan to issue gu ...
CM Jagan to issue guidelines on mass contact plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 8, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 1:37 pm IST
The Chief Minister will review the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (government at every doorstep) programme
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy planting a sapling at Palnadu district on Tuesday. (DC)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy planting a sapling at Palnadu district on Tuesday. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will review the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (government at every doorstep) programme on Wednesday and issue fresh guidelines on betterment of the mass contact programme.

Jagan has convened a meeting of all senior leaders including in-charge ministers of various districts, parliamentary and assembly constituency in-charges, district party presidents, regional coordinators and state party leaders to review the programme.

 

People were lodging complaints with the YSRC MLAs in several places and questioning them over the absence of welfare schemes, as leaders met them during the programme. The ministers, legislators, incharges and leaders would submit their feedback on the basis of their visits, before the CM.

They would explain the need to ease the norms for various welfare schemes as those rules were seen as a big hurdle to reach the schemes to a majority of the people. One such is a drawback in the Navaratnalu flagship mega housing programme, which is lagging behind target and perceptions are that it is impossible to complete the works before the 2024 elections.

 

According to the sources, the CM conducted private surveys at field level on the ongoing mass contact programme and received major inputs. He is likely to give suggestions and would also advise the party leaders for analyzing the survey reports, and take further feedback from them.

The CM would discuss strengthening of the YSRC from grassroots level through booth-level committees that should play a crucial role in the coming elections.

The sources said that earlier the YSRC decided to shun the services of political strategists for the 2024 elections and enter the election fray with party’s strategies. But, recently, the decision was changed. The party might take such services to reach the goal of winning 151 plus seats.

 

Further the swiftly changing politics in the state is also likely to come up for discussion at the meet the CM has convened for today.  

Jagan is aiming at making a big success of the YSR Plenary on July 8 and 9.

The issue of plenary will be also discussed and the CM would lay out a road map for the plenary’s success.
YSRC leaders selected several places between Vijayawada-Guntur adjacent to National Highway 16 for holding the plenary. 

