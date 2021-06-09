Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2021 Karimnagar collector ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karimnagar collector asks officials to protect children orphaned by Covid pandemic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 9, 2021, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 1:03 am IST
District welfare officer Sharada informed the collector that her department has identified around 248 such orphan children in the district
Karimnagar: District collector Shashanka on Tuesday advised officials of various departments to provide immediate relief and protection to the children orphaned by the Covid19 pandemic.

In this connection, the collector chaired a meeting with officials of the women and child welfare, child protection, SC-ST-BC and minorities departments as also of the education department at the collector’s camp office here.

 

He called for steps to admit these children in schools and provide support to enable them avail scholarships as also the benefits of the rythu bhima and rythu bandhu schemes.

Besides, the properties of their parents should be transferred to the names of these children. Officials should also ensure these children do face problems of poverty.

He asked officials to collect and provide the details of the orphan children taking shelter in SC, ST, BC and minority hostels to the head of the Child Protection Bhavan.

The collector asked the head of the women and child welfare department to form a task force to collect the details of the children who lost either their both parents or a single parent and provide them the nutrition kits. This must be given to all such children below 18 years of age and present in the isolation centres while undergoing treatment for the Covid19.

 

District welfare officer Sharada informed the collector that her department has identified around 248 such orphan children in the district. Out of these, six have lost both their parents and 157 lost one of their parents in the Covid-hit. The remaining children became orphans due to other reasons.

Child protection Bhavan coordinator Saraswathi, deputy director of social welfare department Nethiniyal, BC welfare officer Raja Manohar, district minority officer Madhusudhan, district ST welfare officer E Gangaram and director of education department Madhavi were among those present.

 

Tags: covid-19 orphans, karimnagar collector shashanka, children orphaned by covid pandemi, sc-st-bc and minorities departments
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


