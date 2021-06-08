Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2021 J&K hamlet first ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K hamlet first village to achieve 100% COVID vaccination of its adult population

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2021, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
The credit goes to the healthcare workers whose strenuous efforts shot Weyan hamlet, with an adult population of 362, to national fame
Weyan, a village in district Bandipora (J&K) has become the first village in the country, where entire population above 18 years has been vaccinated. (Image credit: Twitter/@PIBSrinagar)
 Weyan, a village in district Bandipora (J&K) has become the first village in the country, where entire population above 18 years has been vaccinated. (Image credit: Twitter/@PIBSrinagar)

Srinagar: A remote hamlet in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first village in India to vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The credit goes to the healthcare workers whose strenuous efforts shot Weyan hamlet, with an adult population of 362, to national fame, they said.

 

"The village is located only 28 kilometres away from Bandipora district headquarters, but a distance of 18 kilometres has to be covered by foot as there is no motorable road, an official of the health department said.

He said the task of vaccinating all the residents was even more difficult as the village consists of nomadic families who go to higher reaches for grazing their livestock.

"There is no internet access in the village. So it was not possible for the residents to get appointments for vaccination like the way people in urban areas do," Bashir Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora said while explaining the difficulty faced by the healthcare workers.

 

The vaccination in the village was covered under 'J&K model', which is a 10-point strategy to vaccinate entire eligible population at accelerated pace.

Despite initial vaccine hesitancy, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 70 per cent vaccination in the 45+ age group, almost double the national average, the official said.

Commenting on the achievement, Yatish Yadav, media advisor to Jammu and Kashmir government, said the Union territory was raising the bar in the Covid vaccination drive.

"#JammuAndKashmirModel. And we thought up to now that Everest was the highest and toughest peak of Himalayas. But, some journey brings a new light, a new life. Team J&K raising the bar on vaccination drive," he tweeted.

 

...
Tags: covid vaccination, jammu and kashmir government, bandipora district, weyan hamlet, 100 per cent vaccination
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Registration will commence from June 15, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

CET exam to be held on August 28, 29 in Karnataka

P T Thomas (Congress) sought to know how the government's declared policy of financial austerity and spending whopping amount for the 'refurbishing' of the CM's bungalow would go together. (Wikipedia)

Kerala government move to renovate CM's official residence draws flak

The suggestion to hold virtual meetings has been rejected by both the Houses due to fears that the proceedings of the committees could be leaked. (PTI file image)

Virtual sessions rejected, parl standing committees likely to resume meetings in July

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting a frontline medical staff stopping the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Health Ministry issues new guidelines for use of Covid medicines, tests for patients

The guidelines have mentioned the use of Remedesivir. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana cabinet meet on lockdown tomorrow

City Police commissioner Anjani Kumar along with officers walk past the mural based on coronavirus as a part of the awareness campaign in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Jharkhand Wing distribute food among needy in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

We will try to give results in shortest possible time: CBSE Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled the Class 12 CBSE board examination after a long deliberation process including all stakeholders on June 1. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham