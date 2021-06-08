AP High Court allows ayurvedic cure for Covid-19 ‘K’

The court directed the state government to the send eye drops sample prepared by Anandaiah for sterility tests and see that the report is obtained as expeditiously as possible within a period of two weeks.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to allow giving the Ayurvedic preparation ‘K’, developed by B. Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district, to those who want it.

A division bench comprising Justice K. Vijaya Lakshmi and Justice D. Ramesh observed that as the state government had submitted that the product ‘K’ was meeting the quality parameters intended for human consumption, it was directing the respondents not to obstruct Ayurvedic practitioner Anandaiah from administering the preparation.

With regard to the eye drops, it was stated that efforts were being made to ascertain their quality and safety and samples had been sent to a government-approved lab for quality and safety-related tests. The lab authorities had furnished a report that the quality parameters were satisfactory.

The court said that it was informed that the sterility test could not be conducted due to the preparatory conditions, packaging and transport and the thick consistency of the sample. Ayush-approved labs had been approved which wanted one to three months to conduct the prescribed tests.

The court directed the state government to the send eye drops sample prepared by Anandaiah for sterility tests and see that the report is obtained as expeditiously as possible within a period of two weeks. The next hearing in the case was posted to June 21.

Distribution of Anandaiah medicine takes off in Sarvepalli

After a gap of over two weeks, the distribution of herbal medicine prepared by Anandaiah began at the abode of Bhagawan Avadhoota Sri Venkaiah Swamy in Golagamudi, Venkatachalam mandal on Monday.

Interestingly, Anandaiah was absent at the programme although he was represented by his second son Sridhar and brother Nagaraju.

The concoction known as P (Preventive) was packed in a plastic cover for five members in each family.

The sachet had photographs of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Anandaiah, Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy and his father Kakani Ramana Reddy.

A pamphlet containing details on using the medicine was also kept in the cover.

Speaking on the occasion after formally inaugurating the distribution, Govardhan Reddy said they have identified volunteers in all the villages. They will deliver the medicine at the doorstep of 1.80 lakh people living in five mandals of Sarvepalli segment in the first phase.

He said that they intend to provide the medicine both for prevention and cure all over the state. He also hinted that they would supply the medicine for those seeking it from across the country and abroad.

Govardhan Reddy thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving permission to produce the herbal medicine on a war-footing. He thanked family members of Anandaiah for providing the concoction to families in Sarvepalli on a priority basis.

He recalled that he had started the distribution of essentials to the people of Sarvepalli segment in the first phase of Covid starting from Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy temple in Golagamudi.

Govardhan Reddy said that YSR Congress leader M Vishnuvardhan Reddy and team members of Anandaiah have strived hard for the preparation and distribution of the concoction.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Anandaiah said that they would take the help of the government to obtain the list of positive cases in each district so that they could supply the required quantity in the next few days.