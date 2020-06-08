76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2020 Tamil Nadu's CO ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 curve rises through weekend

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published Jun 8, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 11:01 am IST
Of the 1,515 persons who tested positive on a single day on Sunday, the number of persons returning from other states is relatively smaller
A child reacts as a medic collects his swab sample for COVID-19 test at an isolation centre for passengers arriving from Delhi by train in Chennai on Sunday. PTI
  A child reacts as a medic collects his swab sample for COVID-19 test at an isolation centre for passengers arriving from Delhi by train in Chennai on Sunday. PTI

Chennai: Until a week ago, a large number of incoming persons returning to Tamil Nadu, particularly Maharashtra, were adding to its overall burgeoining numbers of persons testing positive for Covid-19 novel coronavirus. But that trend now looks to be tapering off, while new positive cases within the State led by a galloping Chennai is vigorously on.

Of the 1,515 persons who tested positive throughout the state on a single day on Sunday, the number of persons returning from other countries and states who tested positive for the virus is relatively a smaller lot of just 15. Of them only two were from Maharashtra. This has been the trend for the last two days, when returnees from Maharashtra testing positive were just seven and five respectively, indicating that cluster may be petering out.

 

However, the number of Covid-19 positive cases for Chennai alone continues to soar, with 1,155 confirmed on Sunday alone. Significantly, except for nine of the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu-, namely, Tirupur, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Karur, Kanniyakumari and Erode-, the other 28 districts are again beginning to add to the corona numbers. In fact, today, next to Chennai, Chengalpattu reported the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases at 135, followed by Thiruvallur-55, Kancheepuram-16, Madurai and Thoothukudi- 14 each, Villupuram and Dindigul 11 cases each, Ramnad-nine and Vellore-eight.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases showing small incremental additions in the last few days in the other 28 districts, again may be throwing up a new pattern of the spread of the disease for experts to study. The death toll due to the virus continues to be unrelenting at 269 on Sunday with 18 more deaths confirmed by the Health department just today. The overall state total of Covid-19 positive cases shot up to 31,667 on Sunday.

In Chennai city, even as 35 boys of a children's home in Royapuram have tested positive for coronavirus, the corporation authorities told many shops in the old 'Kothwal Chawdi' market to shut down as part of the steps to prevent the spread of the virus in North Chennai. At the same time, a new and more intensive containment and control strategy at micro-level has begun to unfold in the six high-risk zones of greater Chennai.

...
Tags: coronavirus in tamil nadu, coronavirus cases in india
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Air India flight from Cairo, Egypt. (Twitter image)

Exorbitant ticket fares make special flights unaffordable for stranded students

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo)

''Unfortunate'' says Mayawati on CM Kejriwal reserving Delhi hospitals for Delhiites

File photo (Twitter image)

Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

Medics examine swab samples collected from asymptomatic patients inChennai. PTI photo

India sees record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India sees record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Medics examine swab samples collected from asymptomatic patients inChennai. PTI photo

With nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, India now 5th worst-hit nation

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

70pc of COVID-19 deaths in India due to co-morbidities, no community transmission:Doc

A community worker sprays disinfectant at Yahiyaganj Gurdwara, ahead of its opening in Lucknow. PTI photo

MEA: India, China agreed on peaceful way out of border deadlock in Ladakh

In this June 17, 2016, file photo, an Indian tourist rides on a horse back at the Pangong Tso Lake high up in the Ladakh region of India. Tensions along the China-India border flared up again in recent weeks. Indian officials say the latest row began in early May when Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts. (AP)

COVID-19 pandemic: India zooms past Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

The latest figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham