76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

As Bengaluru eases lockdown restrictions, people choose religious places over malls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Jun 8, 2020, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
While the government has mandated the Aarogya Setu app before the devotees and shopaholics get in, standard procedure was seldom followed
Masjid-e-Mammor that witnessed 144 devotees in the afternoon has pulled out the alternate taps in order to maintain social distancing.
As Bengaluru opened up after the lockdown on Monday, citizens chose places of worship over malls and eateries. While the government has mandated the Aarogya Setu app before the devotees and shopaholics get into places of workshop and malls the standard operating procedure was seldom followed.

Malls have installed santiser dispensers and and disinfectant kiosks at the entry gate, however, barring Garuda mall, the malls were seldom seen to be asking for the Aarogya Setu safety message.

 

Masjid-e-Mammor that witnessed 144 devotees in the afternoon has pulled out the alternate taps in order to maintain social distancing. Temperature and phone numbers are noted at the entry gate before the devotees are allowed to enter the prayer hall.

The devotees are asked to get their own carpets. While the capacity of the masjid is to accommodate more than 450 devotees, the masjid committee has brought down the entry to 144.

The markings have been put on the floor so that the devotees don't get close to each other.

When asked why Aarogya Setu is not seen the committee members stated that the people should be taking care by being more aware.

However, the masjid committee is planning for special measures on Friday.

"Since the places of workshop are opened after more than 3 months devotees in large numbers want to descend here. We are planning something for Friday as on Jumma the turnout will be huge. And we don't want the government norms to be broken," a member of Mammor committee stated.

Ganesha temple at Koramangala that usually witnesses more than 600 disciples everyday, the social distancing norms have pulled down the numbers. The Aarogya Setu app was not checked at the entry of the temple as well.

However, prasad and other offerings are barred in the temple and idols are discouraged to be touched.
Brigade road, church Street and commercial stree am were the most crowded places pre-lockdown, though the traffic density was huge, the eateries wore a dreary look.

Goutham Bala, chef and co- founder of Toscano at UB city showed that the restaurant has made the alternate seating arrangement with patrons getting santised cullineries and utensils.

"The seats are alternately arranged. We are coming out with different menu daily. Though the restaurant is not full but customers have started coming," he stated.

However,  UB city mall did not ask for the Aarogya Setu application at the entry gate.

Anisha, a final year medical student came to Garuda mall told the Deccan Chronicle that "All the items are not available in the mall and I wanted to get out of the four walls in the house. In order to come out of the boredom I thought of strolling in the mall. The safety norms are being followed in the mall and I am quite content with it."

The auto rikshaw drivers were back to business as they are expecting a few passengers to make up for the loss of pay in the past couple of months.

Offering his insight, Shivarudrappa, an auto rikshaw driver at MG Road explained how they are maintaining social distancing even in their vehicles. "Most of us are allowing only two passengers at a moment as safety of ours is also important. However, it is imperative to get back to business as we have been unable to pay our house rents and the vehicles have not gone through servicing. As of now, the turnout is not huge but we expect the things to normalise in the coming days."

...
Tags: covid-19 karnataka, unlock 1.0
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

