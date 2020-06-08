76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2020 70pc of COVID-19 dea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

70pc of COVID-19 deaths in India due to co-morbidities, no community transmission:Doc

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Jun 8, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Maharashtra continued to top the chart in confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths
A community worker sprays disinfectant at Yahiyaganj Gurdwara, ahead of its opening in Lucknow. PTI photo
  A community worker sprays disinfectant at Yahiyaganj Gurdwara, ahead of its opening in Lucknow. PTI photo

India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the tally to 2,46,628. With 287 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours since Saturday morning, the death toll has gone up to 6,929.

With coronavirus cases rising, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said the cases in India could peak in two to three months. He, however, said that there was no community transmission at the national level. More than 70 per cent of Covid-19 related deaths in the country have been due to co-morbidities. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 48.37 per cent.

 

As positive cases keep rising, the lockdown is being relaxed in phases by states and Union territories from Monday. Shopping malls outside the containment zones, restaurants and religious places are being allowed to open in several states/UTs as the government tries to boost the economy that is headed for its first full-year contraction in four decades.

Reports suggest 10 states with the highest number of confirmed cases account for 84 per cent of the nation’s tally and 95 per cent of fatalities. These states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar. Of these, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have recorded the most deaths, and about 85 per cent of total fatalities.

Till Sunday, Maharashtra continued to top the chart in confirmed cases,
active cases, recoveries and deaths. With 2,739 new cases in the state in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s virus case count reached 82,968. The third phase of “Mission Begin Again”, of easing restrictions, will start on Monday, but religious places and restaurants will remain in the state.

Of the 287 deaths reported since Saturday, as many as 120 were from Maharashtra, 53 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, 19 from Tamil Nadu, 17 from West Bengal, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Rajasthan, 10 from Telangana, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Karnataka, Punjab and Chhattisgarh and one each from Kerala and Bihar.

...
Tags: coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Workers sanitize a mall inside Trendset mall ahead of its reopening in Vijayawada on Sunday. PTI photo

Unlock 1.0: Malls, shrines, restaurants reopen today

A girl wearing a cloth mask looks through a window after boarding a train amid lockdown in Jalandhar. PTI photo

Cloth masks will work only with social distancing: WHO

Amit Shah addresses Bihar Jan Samvad rally via video conferncing at the party headqaurters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Bihar Jan Samvad: Amit Shah confident of NDA victory

Indian soldiers at Ladakh (PTI photo)

India, China keep it cordial, but no breakthrough in Ladakh standoff



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, India now 5th worst-hit nation

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

MEA: India, China agreed on peaceful way out of border deadlock in Ladakh

In this June 17, 2016, file photo, an Indian tourist rides on a horse back at the Pangong Tso Lake high up in the Ladakh region of India. Tensions along the China-India border flared up again in recent weeks. Indian officials say the latest row began in early May when Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts. (AP)

COVID-19 pandemic: India zooms past Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

The latest figures.

India, China continuing to engage through diplomatic, military channels: Indian Army

Indian soldiers keep watch at India-China border. (AFP)

COVID-19 crisis: Arvind Kejriwal alleges black marketing of hospital beds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham