'You are my prime concern now,' says Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi embarked on a three-day thanksgiving trip in his new turf on Friday after the recent Lok Sabha election results.

Rahul, who was three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, contested from two seats in the elections. He lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi but won Wayanad by a margin of over 400,000 votes.

He was received by state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran, leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala and top leaders from the Indian Union Muslim League.

He began his three-day trip with a road show in Kallikavu.

“I am really indebted to you. You made me proud and I will keep your confidence intact,” Rahul said while addressing the crowd.

Road shows in each of the seven Assembly constituencies of the hilly region have been planned.

During this trip, Rahul will also inaugurate two offices of the MP in the constituency.

“I will fight inside and outside the parliament for you. You are my prime concern now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on Saturday, following which he will address a public rally.