World Bank funds $287 million for Tamil Nadu health reform programme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YAMUNA R
Published Jun 8, 2019, 4:02 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 4:02 am IST
The loan agreement was signed at New Delhi on june 4 between representatives of Government of India and World Bank.
Health minster C.Vijayabaskar receives the agreement copy from World Bank officials at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 Health minster C.Vijayabaskar receives the agreement copy from World Bank officials at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The TN government has launched an ambitious healthcare programme at a total cost of Rs 2,857 crore, of which a significant part — $287 million (Rs 1,999 crore) will be funded by the World Bank for the next five years to take the state health care to global standards.

The loan agreement was signed at New Delhi on june 4 between representatives of Government of India and World Bank. The agreement was handed over to the C.Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu health and family welfare minister today. The project is aimed at improving the quality of healthcare in the state with a special focus on mental health programmes, management of non-communicable diseases, strengthening of emergency services and prioritising reproductive and child health programmes.

 

Briefing the media, minister C.Vijayabasker said," Tamil Nadu is a pioneer of healthcare in South India with 70 per cent of delivery cases registered in government hospitals as opposed to the 30 per cent in Kerala government hospitals."

The health minister also announced that an eight-member team from JICA, Japan will inspect the facilities provided at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) -Madurai. He was addressing the media at the inauguration of the World food safety awareness programme in Union Christian Matriculation School, Chetpet.

Stressing the need for sufficient awareness programmes to educate children about safe and healthy eating habits, he said, "The first world food safety awareness programme will be celebrated throughout the state for two weeks starting from June 7. We have organised 6 more awareness programmes in Chennai to draw attention to this cause."

He also noted that Tamil Nadu won the best state award in the Swasth Bharath yatra (Eat right India movement) conducted on January 1 and lauded the exemplary work of the food safety department, food vendors and Bureau of Indian Standards  in getting across the message 'Eat Right, Eat Safe and Eat Healthy' to the people of the state through several awareness campaigns and programmes.

"Starting from May, consumers can file their complaints and grievances with the food safety department directly by sending an SMS or Whatsapp text to 9444042322. Action will be initiated within 48 hours. We have allotted Rs 20 lakh to the food safety department and it will soon launch its own website and mobile app", he added.

