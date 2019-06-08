Cricket World Cup 2019

Visits reflect special focus on our neighbours: PM Modi

Published Jun 8, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 1:59 am IST
PM Modi will first visit the Maldives on June 8 and 9 and then Sri Lanka on June 9.
 PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to India’s southern maritime neighbours Maldives and Sri Lanka starting Saturday.

PM Modi tweeted, “I would be visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka on 8th and 9th June. These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours.”

 

In a statement, he said, “I am visiting the Republic of Maldives and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on 08-09 June 2019 at the invitation of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and President Maithripala Sirisena, respectively. This will be my first overseas visit after my re-election.”

PM Modi will first visit the Maldives on June 8 and 9 and then Sri Lanka on June 9.  “The people of India stand firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, who suffered great agony and destruction in the wake of the horrific terror attacks on Easter. We fully support Sri Lanka in the fight against terror,” he said. “I thank President @ibusolih for inviting me to the Republic of Maldives. I also had the opportunity to be a part of the inauguration ceremony in November 2018. India views the Maldives as a valued partner with whom we share deep bonds of history and culture,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the Maldives, PM Modi, in his statement, said, “We had the pleasure of receiving Presi-dent Solih in December last year. I also had the opportunity to attend the inauguration of President Solih in November 2018. My visit to the Maldives is reflective of the importance we both attach to our relationship as maritime neighbours and long-standing friends.”

