Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2019 Ujjain: 5-year-old g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ujjain: 5-year-old girl was raped before being killed, say cops

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
The girl went missing on Friday, following which her family members lodged a complaint with the police.
The investigating officers have detained three people, includimng the girl's uncle, in connection with the case. (Photo: ANI)
 The investigating officers have detained three people, includimng the girl's uncle, in connection with the case. (Photo: ANI)

Ujjain: A five-year-old girl, whose body was found floating in a river in Ujjain on Friday, was raped and murdered, police confirmed on Saturday.

"The incident took place under Mahakal police limits. The girl was raped and murdered. We have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. We are interrogating the suspects," Sachin Atulkar, Ujjain's Superintendent of Police told reporters.

 

The girl went missing on Friday, following which her family members lodged a complaint with the police. The cops then found the girl's naked body floating in the River Shipra. Prima facie, injuries on the girl's body indicated that she was sexually abused, police said.

The investigating officers have detained three people, includimng the girl's uncle, in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the incident is being used by the opposition to raise questions over the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Gopal Bhargav, the BJP legislator and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, mounted attack on Chief Minister Kamal Nath and blamed shake up in the police department for spike in crime in the state.

"This is an unfortunate incident. The rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Ujjain raise questions on the state's law and order situation. There is no control over criminals. Officials should not be transferred in a quick manner as it encourages the criminals," Bhargav.

...
Tags: minor raped, special investigation team, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

On Thursday, election strategist Kishor, who is credited with successfully strategising Modi's Prime Ministerial campaign in 2014 and some others later, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is believed to have agreed to work with her in the state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'JDU nothing to do with Prashant Kishor's work,' says Nitish Kumar

After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly instalments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint. (Photo: Representational)

Tamil Nadu man cheats 5 sisters of Rs 84 lakh in pretext of getting higher profits

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Sonali Shinde, tried to frame her husband for abetting her

Maharashtra woman fakes her own suicide, kills friend to elope with her lover

The lions have been spotted roaming around the Foskor phosphate mine outside the town of Phalaborwa on the western boundary of the famed wildlife park, which is fenced in. (Photo: Representational I File)

14 lions escape from national park in South Africa, found roaming in vicinity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
 

Army soldiers to be trained to become Officers

The facility will be called ‘Young Leaders’ Training Wing’. (Photo: For representational purpose)
 

Toyota Glanza G vs V: major differences

The G variant gets guidelines whereas the V variant comes with LED DRLs.
 

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

According to NASA, it will send the first woman and next man to step foot on the moon in 2024. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

But while the live action “Aladdin” does succeed in rectifying some aspects of Hollywood’s long history of stereotyping and whitewashing Middle Easterners, it still leaves much to be desired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi doctor detained by Kanpur police during probe in kidney racket

Eight people, including the racket's alleged kingpin Gaurav Mishra, have been arrested in the case till now. (Photo: Representational)

#JusticeForTwinkle: Among 4, one accused raped his 7-yr-old daughter in 2014

On May 30, the two-year-old girl from outside her home was kidnapped by a man and his accomplice Zahid over a loan dispute with the girl's grandfather. (Photo: Twitter)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Flight operations resume at Goa Airport after being closed following fire incident

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

Cong no longer second biggest party, AIMIM will demand LoP post in T'gana: Owaisi

Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham