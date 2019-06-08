Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2019 TRS win in local pol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS win in local polls continues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jun 8, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Party registers landslide victory in MPPs.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Hyderabad: The TRS’ victory run in the local polls continued on Friday with the party registering a landslide win in the elections to the mandal praja parishads (MPP), grassroots organisations which can play a significant role during the elections.

In more bad news for the Opposition, the TRS is set to sweep the zilla parishad chairperson elections, scheduled to be conducted on Saturday.

 

The results will further shake up the Opposition which has to get over the size of TRS victory in the mandal and zilla elections a couple of days ago and the subsequent defection of 12 Congress legislators.

When the results last came in, the TRS had won 439 out of the 538 MPPs in the state. The TRS won all the seats in six districts — Siddipet (23), Karimnagar (15), Warangal Rural (16), Warangal Urban (7), Komaram Bheem-Asifabad (15), and Peddapalli (130).

The Congress stood second in the state with 55 MPPs, followed by the BJP with eight, and others with seven.

The results are yet to be declared for 29 MPP posts.

In Nalgonda, the TRS won 22 out of 31 MPPs, while the Congress won only six. Further, the TRS won a majority of the MPPs in Khammam, Adilabad, Suryapet, and 10 other districts. A TRS activist in Tupran mandal apparently tore Congress candidate Anjaneyulu’s nomination papers. Congress won two out of five MPPs in this mandal, while independent candidates secured another two and the TRS, just one.

TRS activists reportedly resorted to confrontation when the Congress tried to woo the independent candidates to win the MPPs. Another candidate, Madhusudan Reddy, who won the Kottur MPP for the Congress, joined the TRS immediately after. Such instances of instant defections were reported in many mandals across the state.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi, mandal praja parishad, bjp, local polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


