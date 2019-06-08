Cricket World Cup 2019

Tamil Nadu man cheats 5 sisters of Rs 84 lakh in pretext of getting higher profits

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
The accused persuaded them to invest in online trading with an assurance of higher returns.
After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly instalments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint. (Photo: Representational)
 After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly instalments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint. (Photo: Representational)

Coimbatore:  A 29 year-old man was arrested here Saturday for duping five sisters, including a differently abled, to the tune of about Rs 84 lakh under the pretext of getting higher returns through online trading, police said.

The accused, Jaikarthik hailing from Chennai, approached the differently abled woman and her four sisters residing in Peelamedu and persuaded them to invest in online trading with an assurance of higher returns.

 

The sisters also invested Rs 84 lakh, for which Jaikarthik paid the interest in the initial months as promised, they added.

After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly instalments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint.

A special police team traced and arrested Jaikarthik and remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

