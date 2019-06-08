Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2019 Olympian Aslam Sher ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Olympian Aslam Sher Khan offers to be substitute for Rahul Gandhi as Cong prez

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Aslam Sher Khan is the first leader to stake claim to the post after Rahul Gandhi offered to step down at CWC meeting.
Khan added that the intent behind writing the letter was to ensure a makeover of the party and there were no hopes for any personal gains. (Photo: Facebook)
 Khan added that the intent behind writing the letter was to ensure a makeover of the party and there were no hopes for any personal gains. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Hockey Olympian and former union minister Aslam Sher Khan has offered to replace Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president for a period of two years.

"I wrote the letter when Rahul Gandhi offered to leave the post of Congress President and asked someone from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to take over his role. In the letter, I mentioned that if Rahul (Gandhi) wanted to continue at the post he very well could, but if not, then I would like to assume the responsibility for two years," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

Aslam Sher Khan is the first leader to stake claim to the post after Rahul Gandhi offered to step down at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi on May 25 following the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The CWC had unanimously rejected the offer and passed a new resolution which authorised Gandhi to revamp the organisation.

Khan added that the intent behind writing the letter was to ensure a makeover of the party and there were no hopes for any personal gains.

"The letter was not written for personal gains. It is because I believe Congress needs a makeover and it needs to be realigned with the nationalist identity. It is because of these reasons that I became ready to assume the responsibilities when the party is going through tough times," he said.

Aslam Sher Khan, however, said he did not blame Rahul for the defeat as "he left no stone unturned but the narrative of the Congress simply failed to connect with the people and they again went with Narendra Modi."

"No doubt a change is needed and if someone who is a better candidate than me, can also be given the role," he said.

...
Tags: aslam sher khan, rahul gandhi, congress, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot in an effort to douse the flames. (Photo: ANI)

Chemical godown gutted in fire in Kolkata

The event, originally titled 'Kolkata Beef Festival

Kolkata beef festival called off after organiser receives over 300 threat calls

'BJP will make it an electoral issue and tell the people of West Bengal how Mamata has actually compromised with developmental interest and prospects of the state,' Rao said. (Photo: ANI)

Will make Mamata's refusal to attend NITI Aayog meet an electoral issue: BJP

Prime Minister will later proceed for his state visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to visit Sri Lanka. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi to address party workers in Kerala, later travel to Sri Lanka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, US Air Force allows Sikh airman to keep turban, beard on duty

Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, a crew chief at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, is now the first active airman who has been authorised to adhere to Sikh religious grooming and dress principles while serving in the Air Force. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

‘I dedicate this victory to my sponsors. The only message I want to give to youngsters is that there is nothing which we cannot do,’ Thirupati Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

Soundarya Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pakistan Minister slams MS Dhoni for Army insignia on gloves

Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
 

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

The most daring style of bikinis have just made their way into the fashion world. The risque fishnet leaves little to the imagination. (Photo: Instagram @arianna_ajtar)
 

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted, "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals." (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata beef festival called off after organiser receives over 300 threat calls

The event, originally titled 'Kolkata Beef Festival

Will make Mamata's refusal to attend NITI Aayog meet an electoral issue: BJP

'BJP will make it an electoral issue and tell the people of West Bengal how Mamata has actually compromised with developmental interest and prospects of the state,' Rao said. (Photo: ANI)

Jindal: Politics rules over public interest?

The Sajjan Jindal controlled, JSW Steel, which produces 12 million tonnes of steel and hopes to eventually to become the biggest steel production company in the country, is currently in the eye of a storm over the sale of land in Ballari to it by the state government allegedly at a throwaway price.

Mysuru’s dream flight to Bengaluru takes off

Ministers G.T. Devegowda and Sa Ra Mahesh and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha during the launch of the Mysuru-Bengaluru flight in Mysuru on Friday.

Crrash! 95 trees uprooted in South Bengaluru

The residents of a house in Girinagar got trapped as a huge tree fell on the house and blocked the entrance. It took four hours for the BBMP to clear the tree remnants. Heavy rain on Thursday also led to tree falls in areas like Gandhi Bazaar and Basavanagudi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham