Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2019 Odisha Guv not to ho ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha Guv not to hold 'At Home' party in view of people affected by Fani

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
As part of ongoing practice, the governor hosts 'At Home' party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day and Republic Day every year.
The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of Odisha and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri on May 3. (Photo: File)
 The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of Odisha and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri on May 3. (Photo: File)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will not hold the 'At Home' party on the occasion of Independence Day this year expressing solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani, an official said Saturday.

"In solidarity with people affected by Cyclone Fani in the state, Hon'ble Governor has decided not to hold the 'At Home' celebration on the occasion of Independence Day-2019," a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

 

The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of Odisha and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri on May 3.

As part of ongoing practice, the governor hosts 'At Home' party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day and Republic Day on August 15 and January 26 respectively every year.

Dignitaries including the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, judges, Assembly Speaker, ministers, MPs from Odisha, MLAs and distinguished persons from different spheres of life are invited to the party. Freedom fighters of the state are also felicitated on the occasion.

...
Tags: prof ganeshi lal, fani, raj bhavan
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

3 people including 2 students die in Faridabad school fire

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off. (Photo: Representatinal)

Naxals first asked passengers to alight, then torched bus in C'garh

For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

In a first, Indian Railways to provide massage service on board running trains

Rahul Gandhi is still the president and he will have to take a tough stance and even if he wants to leave he will have to make sure he hands the role to the right person. (Photo: File)

If Rahul wants to leave, he must find replacement: Veerappa Moily



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US experts heap praises on EAM S Jaishankar, call him one of world’s best diplomats

Jaishankar was India’s longest-serving ambassador to China, with a four-and-a-half year term from June 2009 to December 2013. He was India’s foreign secretary from 2015-2018. (Photo: File)
 

Bhutan’s lower house of parliament votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Bhutan’s decision comes after several other Asian countries have scrapped laws restricting the rights of LGBT+ people. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)
 

In a first, Indian Railways to provide massage service on board running trains

For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)
 

Massive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leaks shows off exciting brand new design

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature a 6.75-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3040 resolution and HDR10+ support.
 

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at AB de Villiers, asks him to ’Be a man’

Akhtar stated that the retired batsman’s actions were a publicity stunt (Photo: File)
 

UK PM candidate Michael Gove admits taking cocaine on several occasions

Gove said he hoped that the disclosure would not prevent him being appointed the next prime minister. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC leaders thrash 6-year-old, locals protest

The two TMC leaders reportedly threw shells at the protesters. Dozens of locals have been injured in the incident. (Photo: File)

26 killed, 57 injured in UP due to thunderstorm, rains in last 2 days

No loss was reported from the remaining 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials. (Photo: Representative)

Mumbai minor boys perform stunts on local train, 2 nabbed

A person sitting in the back coach made the video of these boys and sent it to Kurla RPF. (Photo: ANI)

'Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi,' says PM Modi in Guruvayur

PM Modi said that elections have their own place but after polls there is an important responsibility which is towards 130 crore citizens. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Monsoon hits Kerala after a week's delay: IMD

On Thursday, IMD said the arrival of monsoon in Delhi is likely to be delayed by two-three days from its usual onset on June 29. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham