Let us talk, Imran khan writes to PM Modi

Islamabad/ New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday said Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi to resolve all reconcilable problems, including the Kashmir issue, according to a media report, a day after India said there will be no bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

In a letter to Mr Modi congratulating him on his second term as the Prime Minister of India, Mr Khan said talks between the two nations were the only solution to help both countries’ people overcome poverty and that it was important to work together for regional development, the Geo TV reported.

He said Pakistan desires the resolution of all problems, including that of the Kashmir issue, it said. This is the second time after Mr Modi was re-elected to power that the Mr Khan has expressed desire to work together with India for the betterment of their peoples.