Let us talk, Imran khan writes to PM Modi

Published Jun 8, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Imran Khan said Pakistan desires the resolution of all problems, including that of the Kashmir issue.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI | File)
 Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI | File)

Islamabad/ New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday said Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi to resolve all reconcilable problems, including the Kashmir issue, according to a media report, a day after India said there will be no bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

In a letter to Mr Modi congratulating him on his second term as the Prime Minister of India, Mr Khan said talks between the two nations were the only solution to help both countries’ people overcome poverty and that it was important to work together for regional development, the Geo TV reported.

 

He said Pakistan desires the resolution of all problems, including that of the Kashmir issue, it said. This is the second time after Mr Modi was re-elected to power that the Mr Khan has expressed desire to work together with India for the betterment of their peoples.

The directive comes in the wake of people being found hitting the streets in several parts of the state demanding supply of water from their respective municipal bodies. (Representional Image)

Madhya Pradesh govt issues alert over water war

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy to have 5 Deputy CMs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

TRS win in local polls continues

The minister also reviewed matters related to Indian Coast Guard. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

Rajnath reviews operational matters and procurement issues of armed forces



